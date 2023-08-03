Beat the Heat at This Summer's Coolest Escape, Virginia's Mountain Lake Lodge

News provided by

Mountain Lake Lodge

03 Aug, 2023, 13:39 ET

PEMBROKE, Va., Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Immersed in the history and spirit of the mountains dating back to the mid 1800s, travelers have long escaped the heat to Mountain Lake Lodge in the temperate Blue Ridge Mountains of Virginia. For the last weeks of summer, the resort where the iconic movie Dirty Dancing was filmed 36 years ago and afficionados can transport themselves back in time, is offering a cool escape with "Take a Peak" – starting at $225 per night and featuring three nights lodging, breakfast each morning at Harvest restaurant, and $150 resort credit.

Continue Reading
The open-air Salt Pond Pub (at left) is one of Mountain Lake Lodge’s newest additions and has quickly become this summer’s guest and local favorite with live music, food and libations in a magical setting.
The open-air Salt Pond Pub (at left) is one of Mountain Lake Lodge’s newest additions and has quickly become this summer’s guest and local favorite with live music, food and libations in a magical setting.

While much of the country has been under a heat alert, guests at Mountain Lake Lodge have been enjoying cool breezes away from the noise and hubbub, but still convenient to such major cities as Richmond, Baltimore and Washington, D.C. The property is perched atop Salt Pond Mountain in the center of a 2,600-acre nature preserve and bird sanctuary.

"As guests did more than 100 years ago, a similar phenomenon has been occurring during this summer of exceptionally high heat and humidity," says Heidi Stone, president and CEO of Mountain Lake Lodge. "Our cooling sandstone lodge and cabins with their metal roofs continue to be naturals for keeping guests comfortable, no matter how high the temps may soar." This summer, most days have had high temperatures in the mid-70s, then drop to the 50s at night.

Says one resort guest from Savannah, GA, who has gotten away from the sweltering heat and humidity for a Mountain Lake Lodge vacation each of the past three summers, "If you're looking to beat the heat and for great hospitality, Mountain Lake Lodge is the place to be. The staff is friendly and helpful, I've enjoyed several activities, excellent food, and slept with the windows open with temps in the high-50s every night. I'm relaxed and I feel great."

Mountain Lake Lodge offers an adventuresome, activity-filled stay that boasts glorious views and 22 miles of pristine trails. Known as Kellerman's Mountain House in the classic movie, it's still the ideal place "to have the time of your life" and relax in a place faithful to the outdoors. There are scavenger hunts, self-guided tours that highlight filming locations, lawn games, and screenings of the original film.

Activities run the gamut from guided hikes of Lake Loop Trail and scenic Bald Knob with lunch at the Cascades, ziplining at Treetop Adventures, and Gator Tours of the property's backcountry trails and overlooks, to 3D archery, bubble ball, a zero-entry pool complex, lessons at Clays at the Overlook for novice and experienced shooters, the nearby New River for kayaking and fishing, and Appalachian stargazing.

Guests can park their cars upon arrival and take shuttles to activities and through the nature preserve for the length of their stay. Mountain Lake Lodge's newest offerings include two Escape Rooms, naturalist and art programs, the open-air Salt Pond Pub, Kellerman's Gift Shop for official Dirty Dancing® merchandise, and Salt Pond Living with local crafts and regional treasures.

Mountain Lake Lodge has received first place in both Virginia Living's Best Resort and Best Special Event Venue 2023, and was voted The Knot'sBest of Weddings 2023. The resort has also been recognized with TripAdvisor's Travelers' Choice Award 2022. For reservations, visit www.mtnlakelodge.com or call 540-626-7121.

SOURCE Mountain Lake Lodge

Also from this source

Virginia's Mountain Lake Lodge Announces 'Dirty Dancing Weekend' Schedule for 2024

Virginia's Mountain Lake Lodge Offers Adventuresome Travelers Pristine Trails, Guided Tours, Breathtaking Views and Stargazing

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.