Beat the Heat at This Summer's Coolest Escape, Virginia's Mountain Lake Lodge

PEMBROKE, Va., Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Immersed in the history and spirit of the mountains dating back to the mid 1800s, travelers have long escaped the heat to Mountain Lake Lodge in the temperate Blue Ridge Mountains of Virginia. For the last weeks of summer, the resort where the iconic movie Dirty Dancing was filmed 36 years ago and afficionados can transport themselves back in time, is offering a cool escape with "Take a Peak" – starting at $225 per night and featuring three nights lodging, breakfast each morning at Harvest restaurant, and $150 resort credit.

The open-air Salt Pond Pub (at left) is one of Mountain Lake Lodge’s newest additions and has quickly become this summer’s guest and local favorite with live music, food and libations in a magical setting.

While much of the country has been under a heat alert, guests at Mountain Lake Lodge have been enjoying cool breezes away from the noise and hubbub, but still convenient to such major cities as Richmond, Baltimore and Washington, D.C. The property is perched atop Salt Pond Mountain in the center of a 2,600-acre nature preserve and bird sanctuary.

"As guests did more than 100 years ago, a similar phenomenon has been occurring during this summer of exceptionally high heat and humidity," says Heidi Stone, president and CEO of Mountain Lake Lodge. "Our cooling sandstone lodge and cabins with their metal roofs continue to be naturals for keeping guests comfortable, no matter how high the temps may soar." This summer, most days have had high temperatures in the mid-70s, then drop to the 50s at night.

Says one resort guest from Savannah, GA, who has gotten away from the sweltering heat and humidity for a Mountain Lake Lodge vacation each of the past three summers, "If you're looking to beat the heat and for great hospitality, Mountain Lake Lodge is the place to be. The staff is friendly and helpful, I've enjoyed several activities, excellent food, and slept with the windows open with temps in the high-50s every night. I'm relaxed and I feel great."

Mountain Lake Lodge offers an adventuresome, activity-filled stay that boasts glorious views and 22 miles of pristine trails. Known as Kellerman's Mountain House in the classic movie, it's still the ideal place "to have the time of your life" and relax in a place faithful to the outdoors. There are scavenger hunts, self-guided tours that highlight filming locations, lawn games, and screenings of the original film.

Activities run the gamut from guided hikes of Lake Loop Trail and scenic Bald Knob with lunch at the Cascades, ziplining at Treetop Adventures, and Gator Tours of the property's backcountry trails and overlooks, to 3D archery, bubble ball, a zero-entry pool complex, lessons at Clays at the Overlook for novice and experienced shooters, the nearby New River for kayaking and fishing, and Appalachian stargazing.

Guests can park their cars upon arrival and take shuttles to activities and through the nature preserve for the length of their stay. Mountain Lake Lodge's newest offerings include two Escape Rooms, naturalist and art programs, the open-air Salt Pond Pub, Kellerman's Gift Shop for official Dirty Dancing® merchandise, and Salt Pond Living with local crafts and regional treasures.

Mountain Lake Lodge has received first place in both Virginia Living's Best Resort and Best Special Event Venue 2023, and was voted The Knot'sBest of Weddings 2023. The resort has also been recognized with TripAdvisor's Travelers' Choice Award 2022. For reservations, visit www.mtnlakelodge.com or call 540-626-7121.

