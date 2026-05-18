Beat the Heat: Essential Pre-Summer HVAC Maintenance Tips for Homeowners

COLUMBIA, Md., May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Warmer weather is right around the corner, and AC systems will soon be working harder than ever. Now is the perfect time to make sure units are running efficiently and prepared to keep homes comfortable all season long. Without proper attention, underlying issues can go unnoticed, reduce efficiency, increase energy costs and compromise overall comfort. To help prevent costly cooling failures, homeowners can take a few preventative steps now to get AC systems ready for summer.

With warmer weather right around the corner, One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning encourages homeowners to take a few preventative steps now to get AC systems ready for summer.

"Many HVAC issues develop during periods of inactivity, or gradually over time, and may not become apparent until the first stretch of hot weather when homeowners turn on their AC," said Steve Clemente, President & COO of One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning. "Spring is the perfect time to tackle basic maintenance tasks and consider a professional HVAC revitalization, an in-depth service that can restore and optimize system performance and extend the system's lifespan while keeping your home cool and comfortable when it matters most."

Pre-Summer HVAC Checklist

To prepare for the summer season, the professionals at One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning recommend the following steps:

Inspect & Prepare the Outdoor Unit

Before turning on your AC, remove the condenser cover and clear away any leaves, dirt or debris that may have built up over winter. Check for visible wear and tear, ensure the condensate drain hose is clear and confirm the circuit breaker is on.

Replace Air Filters

Dirty or clogged air filters can restrict airflow and reduce the AC's efficiency. Check and replace filters before summer to support proper system function and indoor air quality.

Inspect Vents & Indoor Airflow

Make sure the system's vents are open, clean and unblocked so air can circulate properly throughout the home.

Check Thermostat Settings

Confirm your thermostat is set to "cool" and functioning correctly. Aim for an energy-efficient 75 degrees to optimize comfort and energy usage.

Test Your System Early

Run your AC before peak summer heat arrives. If you notice unusual noises, odors or weak airflow, it may be time to call in a professional to fully revitalize the system.

Schedule a Professional HVAC Inspection

While some maintenance tasks can be handled on your own, a seasonal inspection with a qualified technician will help to catch potential issues early before they turn into costly breakdowns. During an inspection, a technician will inspect, clean, and optimize key components for peak performance all summer long.

Stay Ahead of Costly Summer HVAC Failures

Performing routine maintenance before summer will help ensure your HVAC system is ready for the transition to cooling season, reducing the risk of costly breakdowns during the hottest months when service demand is often at its peak. As the #1 HVAC service provider in the United States, One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning offers professional maintenance, installation, repair and full-system revitalization services designed to keep systems running efficiently, and homes comfortable year-round.

For more information or to schedule a spring HVAC check-up, visit onehourheatandair.com.

About One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning.

With more than 400 locations, One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning is the #1 HVAC service provider in the United States. With comfort and convenience, a top priority, the company offers an extensive line of products and services, including maintenance, installation and repair, that keeps HVAC units running at peak performance year-round. One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning is part of Authority Brands, the parent company to leading home service brands across the plumbing, HVAC, electrical services, residential cleaning, at-home care, swimming pool repair and maintenance, tree care, restoration, pet waste removal, and pest control services sectors. For more information, visit www.onehourheatandair.com and www.authoritybrands.com.

About Authority Brands

Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, Authority Brands' companies include 15 leading home service franchise brands: America's Swimming Pool Company, Benjamin Franklin Plumbing, The Cleaning Authority, DoodyCalls, DRYmedic Restoration Services, Homewatch CareGivers, The Junkluggers, Lawn Squad, Mister Sparky, Monster Tree Service, Mosquito Squad, One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning, Screenmobile, STOP Restoration, and Woofie's. Together, these brands provide home services through more than 2,700 territories operated by more than 1,000 franchise owners. Authority Brands is dedicated to supporting individual franchise owner growth by providing strong marketing, technology, and operational support. See authoritybrands.com for more information.

SOURCE One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning