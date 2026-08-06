Beat the Heat: How to Store Summer Gear and Hazardous Items Safely in the Garage

GarageExperts Shares What Belongs in the Garage This Summer, What Doesn't, and How to Keep It Organized

GRAPEVINE, Texas, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The garage is often one of the busiest and most overlooked spaces in the home, especially in the summer. Pool supplies, lawn chemicals, sports equipment, and seasonal tools pile up fast, and rising temperatures can turn everyday items into safety hazards. The stakes are higher than many homeowners realize: according to the U.S. Fire Administration, fires that start in the garage tend to spread farther and cause more injuries and dollar loss than fires that begin in any other area of the home. This summer, specialists at GarageExperts are helping homeowners store smarter with practical guidance on what belongs in the garage, what should be kept elsewhere, and how to organize it all safely.

GarageExperts has helped homeowners transform cluttered, unsafe garages into organized, functional spaces. For more information on garage storage and organization solutions, visit www.garageexperts.com.

"The garage takes the brunt of summer, with soaring temperatures, humidity, and more foot traffic than any other season," said Mike Mushinski, President of GarageExperts. "A little planning goes a long way. Knowing which items the heat can damage or make dangerous and giving everything a designated place helps homeowners protect their families and their belongings."

Why Summer Storage Deserves a Second Look

Garages routinely run far hotter than the rest of the home in summer, and that heat can degrade certain products, cause pressurized containers to fail, and raise the risk of fire. Combine that with the seasonal influx of chemicals and gear, and a cluttered garage becomes a safety concern. Taking time to reassess how items are stored can help prevent accidents and extend the life of tools and equipment.

As the season heats up, homeowners should keep the following in mind:

Keep flammables away from heat and ignition sources: Store gasoline, fuel, and other flammable liquids in approved, tightly-sealed containers, and keep them clear of water heaters, furnaces, and the vehicle. Never store propane tanks inside the garage; keep them outdoors, upright, and away from any structures.

Store gasoline, fuel, and other flammable liquids in approved, tightly-sealed containers, and keep them clear of water heaters, furnaces, and the vehicle. Never store propane tanks inside the garage; keep them outdoors, upright, and away from any structures. Watch what the heat can ruin or make dangerous: Aerosol cans, paint, batteries, electronics, and canned goods can degrade, leak, or even rupture in high temperatures. Move heat-sensitive items to a climate-controlled space.

Aerosol cans, paint, batteries, electronics, and canned goods can degrade, leak, or even rupture in high temperatures. Move heat-sensitive items to a climate-controlled space. Give pool and lawn chemicals their own space: Store pool chemicals, fertilizers, and pesticides in a cool, dry, ventilated area, separated from fuels and from one another. Mixing incompatible chemicals, even through spills or fumes, can create dangerous reactions.

Store pool chemicals, fertilizers, and pesticides in a cool, dry, ventilated area, separated from fuels and from one another. Mixing incompatible chemicals, even through spills or fumes, can create dangerous reactions. Keep everything in its original, labeled container: Original packaging preserves handling and safety instructions and prevents accidental misuse.

Original packaging preserves handling and safety instructions and prevents accidental misuse. Store hazardous items out of reach: Keep chemicals, sharp tools, and anything toxic up high or in locked cabinets, away from children and pets.

Keep chemicals, sharp tools, and anything toxic up high or in locked cabinets, away from children and pets. Secure heavy items and shelving: Place heavy items on lower shelves, anchor shelving units to the wall to prevent tipping, and avoid overloading any single shelf.

Place heavy items on lower shelves, anchor shelving units to the wall to prevent tipping, and avoid overloading any single shelf. Clear the floor and use vertical space: Overhead racks, wall-mounted systems, and cabinets keep items off the hot concrete, reduce trip hazards, and free up room for vehicles and everyday use.

"Most garage fires are preventable, and it often comes down to storage," said Mushinski. "When hazardous items are properly contained and everything has a place, the garage becomes safer, more functional, and easier to enjoy all summer long."

GarageExperts has helped homeowners transform cluttered, unsafe garages into organized, functional spaces. For more information on garage storage and organization solutions, visit www.garageexperts.com.

About GarageExperts®

GarageExperts® is the leading garage makeover franchise, transforming garages nationwide into functional, organized, and stylish spaces. As a family-owned, vertically integrated company, GarageExperts offers entrepreneurs a unique franchise opportunity with direct access to high-performance epoxy and polyaspartic garage floor coating systems, custom cabinetry, and organizational solutions, all backed by a limited-lifetime warranty. With a franchisee-first approach and a relentless focus on profitability and growth, GarageExperts® provides the proven systems, industry-leading products, and ongoing support franchisees need to build a thriving business and create a lasting legacy. From quality home improvements to rewarding franchise ownership, GarageExperts® delivers value to both homeowners and entrepreneurs alike.

SOURCE GarageExperts