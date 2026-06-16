GarageExperts Launches First Corporate-Owned Territories in Company History, Anchored in Dallas-Fort Worth

Corporate territories will serve as a live training ground and testing site for the national franchise system

Realigned DFW territory map creates new growth opportunities for franchisees

30-year franchise industry veterans sign three-territory deal for North Dallas, Plano, and Frisco

GRAPEVINE, Texas, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GarageExperts, a leading national garage improvement franchise specializing in premium floor coatings, custom cabinetry, and organizational solutions, is expanding its Dallas-Fort Worth footprint with two milestone moves: the first corporate-owned territories in company history, anchored at its Grapevine headquarters, and a new three-territory franchise agreement covering North Dallas, Plano, and Frisco.

Corporate Locations to Drive Support

This marks the first time GarageExperts corporate has owned and operated territories within its system. As part of a broader strategy to strengthen its DFW presence, the brand re-evaluated its territory structure and realigned key areas of the market to better support long-term growth. The shift allowed GarageExperts to launch its first corporate-owned operation while also opening new territories for franchise ownership.

"By operating in our own backyard, we can stay closer to the day-to-day realities of the business and test new ideas" Post this

With GarageExperts' corporate headquarters based in Grapevine, the newly corporate-operated territories in Grapevine, Keller, and Denton will give the brand a stronger presence in its home market. The locations will serve multiple purposes: in-field training, marketing content featuring real-world installations, and a proving ground for testing best practices before being rolled out system-wide.

"Opening our first corporate-owned territories in the Dallas-Fort Worth area gives us a stronger foundation for the entire GarageExperts franchise system," said Mike Mushinski, President of GarageExperts. "By operating in our own backyard, we can stay closer to the day-to-day realities of the business and test new ideas in real time, then use those insights to better support our franchise owners across the country."

The corporate-owned territories will be led by Todd Paget, who serves as Co-Owner and General Manager, overseeing both sales and installations. Paget brings an extensive background in supply chain management and operations across the furniture and cabinet industries, experience that will be instrumental in driving the brand's cabinet sales.

Franchise Experience Meets Local Growth

The reimagined DFW territory map also created an opportunity for Doug and Sandra Eckhoff to invest in the brand as the new franchise owners serving North Dallas, Plano, and Frisco. Doug joins GarageExperts with a strong background knowledge in project management, strategic consulting, and business operations after spending more than 30 years supporting multi-location businesses in the home services and restaurant industries.

"After more than 30 years in customer service through restaurant operations and later supporting franchise owners in the home services space, I've seen firsthand what it takes to build strong service businesses," said Doug. "GarageExperts stood out because it combines a proven model with high-quality solutions in a category with increasing demand, while also aligning with my professional background. Sandra and I are confident in the opportunity ahead and we're excited to grow the brand across the greater DFW area."

The DFW strategy also creates additional room for franchise growth across the metroplex. In addition to the newly franchised and corporate-operated territories, GarageExperts is actively seeking qualified franchise owners to serve additional territories throughout the larger Dallas-Fort Worth area, including Richardson, Rockwall, DeSoto, Midlothian, Mansfield, Burleson, and Weatherford. As demand grows for durable garage flooring, custom cabinets, and organizational solutions, GarageExperts is poised to meet homeowner needs while continuing to expand its footprint. For additional information about franchising with GarageExperts, visit www.garageexpertsfranchise.com.

About GarageExperts®

GarageExperts® is the leading garage makeover franchise, transforming garages nationwide into functional, organized, and stylish spaces. As a family-owned, vertically integrated company, GarageExperts offers entrepreneurs a unique franchise opportunity with direct access to high-performance epoxy and polyaspartic garage floor coating systems, custom cabinetry, and organizational solutions, all backed by a limited-lifetime warranty. With a franchisee-first approach and a relentless focus on profitability and growth, GarageExperts® provides the proven systems, industry-leading products, and ongoing support franchisees need to build a thriving business and create a lasting legacy. From quality home improvements to rewarding franchise ownership, GarageExperts® delivers value to both homeowners and entrepreneurs alike.

SOURCE GarageExperts