Spring Cleaning Starts in the Garage: A Step-by-Step Cleanout Guide for Homeowners

Garage Renovation Leader Shares How Homeowners Can Declutter, Organize, and Refresh Their Most Underused Space This Season

GRAPEVINE, Texas, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- When most homeowners think of spring cleaning, they picture closets, attics and pantries. But for many American households, the garage holds more clutter than any other area of the home and is often ignored year after year. This spring, GarageExperts is helping homeowners reclaim their garage with a practical, step-by-step cleanout and organization guide designed to turn an everyday catch-all into a functional, finished space.

"The garage is one of the hardest-working areas of any home, but it is also the space homeowners are most likely to put off," said Mike Mushinski, President of GarageExperts. "Spring is the perfect window to take it on. The weather is warmer, daylight lasts longer, and a focused weekend of work can completely change how a household uses the space for the rest of the year."

Why Spring Is the Best Time for a Garage Cleanout

After months of winter weather, garages tend to collect road salt, moisture, dirt and the seasonal items families never quite put back. Spring offers the first comfortable opportunity to open the doors, take everything out and start fresh before summer projects, outdoor activities and back-to-school season fill the calendar.

A thorough cleanout also gives homeowners a chance to inspect the space for hidden issues such as concrete cracks, water staining or pest activity that often go unnoticed when the garage is full.

A Step-by-Step Spring Garage Cleanout Checklist

To make the process manageable, GarageExperts recommends working through these steps in order:

Empty the Space: Remove every item from the garage and group them on the driveway or lawn. Seeing the contents in the open makes it far easier to evaluate what stays, what goes and what needs a permanent home.

Remove every item from the garage and group them on the driveway or lawn. Seeing the contents in the open makes it far easier to evaluate what stays, what goes and what needs a permanent home. Sort Into Four Categories: Divide items into keep, donate, sell and dispose. Be honest about seasonal gear, sports equipment and project supplies that have not been touched in more than a year.

Divide items into keep, donate, sell and dispose. Be honest about seasonal gear, sports equipment and project supplies that have not been touched in more than a year. Deep Clean the Floor: Sweep, then wash the concrete with a degreaser to remove winter salt, oil stains and built-up grime. A clean floor is also the best way to spot cracks, pitting or moisture issues that should be addressed before they spread.

Sweep, then wash the concrete with a degreaser to remove winter salt, oil stains and built-up grime. A clean floor is also the best way to spot cracks, pitting or moisture issues that should be addressed before they spread. Inspect Walls, Doors, and Storage: Check pegboards, shelving and overhead storage for sagging or damage. Look for water marks along the base of walls and confirm that the garage door, opener and weather seals are all in working order.

Check pegboards, shelving and overhead storage for sagging or damage. Look for water marks along the base of walls and confirm that the garage door, opener and weather seals are all in working order. Plan Functional Zones: Designate areas for tools, lawn and garden supplies, sports and recreation, automotive care and seasonal storage. Clear zones make it easier to put items away and keep organized.

Designate areas for tools, lawn and garden supplies, sports and recreation, automotive care and seasonal storage. Clear zones make it easier to put items away and keep organized. Maximize Vertical and Overhead Space: Floors should be reserved for vehicles and frequently used equipment. Wall-mounted slatwall systems, custom cabinetry and overhead racks free up square footage and protect items from moisture and damage.

Floors should be reserved for vehicles and frequently used equipment. Wall-mounted slatwall systems, custom cabinetry and overhead racks free up square footage and protect items from moisture and damage. Upgrade the Floor: A professional epoxy or polyaspartic floor coating resists oil, salt and chemical stains, cleans easily and significantly extends the life of the concrete underneath. It is one of the highest-impact upgrades a homeowner can make in a single weekend.

A professional epoxy or polyaspartic floor coating resists oil, salt and chemical stains, cleans easily and significantly extends the life of the concrete underneath. It is one of the highest-impact upgrades a homeowner can make in a single weekend. Build a Maintenance Routine: Once the space is organized, a quick monthly reset that includes sweeping, wiping down surfaces and returning stray items keeps the garage from sliding back into clutter.

"A clean garage is a great start, but the homeowners who get the most out of the space are the ones who treat it like an extension of the home," said Mushinski. "When the floor is finished, storage is built in and every item has a place, the garage stops being a problem area and starts adding real value to the home."

With more than 115 locations across 35 states, GarageExperts has helped homeowners install more than 40 million square feet of floor coatings and countless custom storage systems, all backed by a lifetime warranty. For more information on garage flooring, cabinetry, and organization solutions, visit www.garageexperts.com.

About GarageExperts®

GarageExperts® is the leading garage makeover franchise, transforming garages nationwide into functional, organized, and stylish spaces. As a family-owned, vertically integrated company, GarageExperts offers entrepreneurs a unique franchise opportunity with direct access to high-performance epoxy and polyaspartic garage floor coating systems, custom cabinetry, and organizational solutions, all backed by a limited-lifetime warranty. With a franchisee-first approach and a relentless focus on profitability and growth, GarageExperts® provides the proven systems, industry-leading products, and ongoing support franchisees need to build a thriving business and create a lasting legacy. From quality home improvements to rewarding franchise ownership, GarageExperts® delivers value to both homeowners and entrepreneurs alike.

SOURCE GarageExperts