Beat The Heat This Summer

LOGAN, Utah, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A new device will be sold for the first time on a large scale this summer that has the potential to transform outdoor work and play. The Aerify, Ball Cap Fan Cooler is a small, lightweight and detachable cooling product that slides easily on to your ball cap. It evaporates perspiration before it can drip into the eyes and brings soothing relief from heat at the touch of a button. It is rechargeable and runs continuously for over three hours. What makes this device stand apart from anything seen before is the patented use of a centrifugal fan that is uniquely suited for cooling people who wear hats. Why no one had patented this design before is something of a mystery, but the makers of this product are not wasting a lot time wondering why they were first. They are simply thankful and working hard to make their invention available to as many people as they can. It's debut as a mass-produced product will be on the Kickstarter website this June 25th. People can pledge to buy now and get early bird rewards at Kickstart.aerifycool.com/press-release.

There have been some weird, hat-cooling novelty items sold on the market that use bulky box fans. But these cumbersome gadgets have mainly served as "gag gifts." The Ball Cap Fan Cooler with its sleek centrifugal fan design essentially allows the fan to lay flat underneath the brim without blocking one's vision. Air is pulled upward and then blown at a right angle directly onto the forehead. Before this there were no practical products that you can carry with you that provide continuous hands-free relief.



An earlier version of the Ball Cap Fan Cooler was sold in a very limited, Facebook market test last summer (2018) by the Aerify company and they report that the results were overwhelmingly positive. They report that the data shows that people are extremely excited by this product and that customers were highly satisfied by the way the it works.

A longer article and 14 reviews of the 2018 market test described above can be seen along with pictures and a video of the new device at Kickstart.aerifycool.com/press-release.

