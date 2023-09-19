Beat the Heat with New Coolee™ by Cool Boss™ 3-in-1 Portable Air Cooler

Coolee CL-240 air cooler / ice chest / Bluetooth player delivers personalized comfort

THEODORE, Ala., Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cool Boss™ introduces the Coolee™ CL-240, a unique three-in-one portable air cooler. Compact and rechargeable, it combines an air cooler, ice chest and Bluetooth player in one go-everywhere package. The patent-pending Coolee CL-240 can create a personal oasis virtually anywhere, delivering a refreshing breeze, cold drinks, and cool tunes on the golf course, on the sidelines, at the campsite, and beyond.

"Coolee keeps you cool and comfortable no matter where life takes you," says Lee Franklin, Cool Boss product manager. "From playing the back nine to cheering on your kids at the soccer field, Coolee serves as a personal air cooler that also keeps your refreshments and music close at hand."

Coolee uses a heat exchanger and water-circulating pump to deliver cold, dry air on a personal scale. When it's time to chill, simply add ice or reusable freezer packs and a little water and turn it on. Coolee takes it from there.

Coolee can blast out air that is up to 35 degrees colder than the ambient temperature. The CL-240 is equipped with two high-speed fans and multi-directional air flow nozzles to provide concentrated ice-chilled air wherever it's needed. Dual climate-control settings include three fan speeds for each nozzle. Air amplifier attachments offer additional velocity management.

Of course, Coolee also keeps refreshments chilled. The CL-240's 14-quart ice chest holds up to a dozen 12-ounce cans.

Weather-resistant 4.5-inch Bluetooth speakers provide a soundtrack for any adventure, letting users stream music, radio, podcasts and more from their mobile devices.

The Coolee CL-240 is equipped with a rechargeable 10,000mAH lithium-ion battery. The battery dock charging station is included, along with a 12V DC power supply adapter cable and a car cigarette lighter power supply adapter cable for maximum versatility. The battery lasts up to 4.5 hours on low, 3 hours on medium and 2.5 hours on high.

The soft cooler design uses high-density, abrasion-resistant fabric for leak-proof performance and superior insulation in all types of environments. A detachable shoulder strap and sturdy side handles make carrying easy. A dry storage compartment, front zippered pouch and expandable side pockets offer additional storage.

The Coolee CL-240 is available in blue/gray or camo. For more information and to order, visit coolboss.com/coolee or call (855) 2BE-COOL.

About Cool Boss

Cool Boss offers a full line of COOLBREEZE and COOLBLAST portable evaporative air coolers for use at home, at work and at play; the Tempest and Windstorm series of HVLS overhead industrial fans; and Coolee portable air coolers. Based in Theodore, Ala., Cool Boss is a division of leading global equipment manufacturer BendPak® Inc.

SOURCE BendPak