Beat the Heat with Salty and Sweet: McDonald's USA Debuts the Chocolatey Pretzel McFlurry

The first new McFlurry of 2022 arrives to restaurants nationwide for a limited time starting May 25

CHICAGO, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for the start of summer, McDonald's USA is releasing its first new McFlurry® flavor of the year – the Chocolatey Pretzel McFlurry. The tasty frozen treat will be available starting May 25 for a limited time at participating restaurants nationwide.

Each McFlurry is made with McDonald's creamy vanilla soft serve, mixed with chocolate-covered pretzel bits and topped with a rich caramel swirl – making it the perfect combination of salty and sweet.