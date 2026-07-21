Halfpricesoft.com releases new 941 form efile add-on to ezpaycheck for deadline

The IRS 941 deadline is July 31st. Clients stay compliant and avoid penalties by e-filing with ezPaycheck payroll software.

REDMOND, Wash., July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Halfpricesoft.com encourages clients to begin processing IRS Form 941 for the upcoming July 31st second quarter deadline. The latest ezPaycheck payroll software add-on 941 efile service is simple, fast, and reliable. Together, the software and efile service allows clients to stay compliant and avoid costly penalties.

ezPaycheck payroll software from Halfpricesoft.com is available for clients to download and begin the 30-day trial at no cost or obligations.

What is efile 941 service via ezPaycheck?

Purchase efile here

"Clients can now tackle the upcoming second quarter 941 deadline by uploading directly to the IRS with the new e941 add-on service." said Dr. Ge, the Founder of halfpricesoft.com

Discover how effortless payroll and tax form processing can be. Explore ezPaycheck today to streamline your business. Try it risk-free; all forms and checks will remain in trial mode until you activate for just $169 per installation per calendar year. (941 form e-File is available as an optional add-on.)

ezPaycheck payroll software is compatible with Windows 11, 10, 8, 7 and other Windows systems. We also sell a MAC version separately.

Halfpricesoft.com offers quality products that integrate seamlessly with ezPaycheck for upcoming tax form deadlines

ez1099 : Simplifies the preparation and e-filing of 1099 forms.

Simplifies the preparation and e-filing of 1099 forms. ezW2 : Simplifies the preparation and e-filing of W2, 1099 NEC forms.

Simplifies the preparation and e-filing of W2, 1099 NEC forms. ezW2Correction: Printing and e-filing of W2 and W3 Corrections for years 2015to 2025. It is available in print and efile versions.

No adding data twice! Please note: trial watermarks will appear on the checks and forms until the purchased key is entered into the application. Start your test drive today at halfpricesoft.com

About Halfpricesoft.com

Founded in 2003, Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of affordable, easy-to-use small business and accounting software designed to simplify payroll, tax filing, check printing, and invoicing. With flagship products like ezPaycheck and ezW2, the company eliminates the steep learning curves and high costs of traditional financial management tools. Today, tens of thousands of SMBs, non-profits, and accountants rely on the user-friendly solutions to streamline operations, ensure compliance, and save time. For more information, visit Halfpricesoft.com

SOURCE Halfpricesoft.com