Beat the Summer Heat: Lush Landscapes for Commercial Properties

NEW YORK, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Maintaining a vibrant and healthy landscape is crucial for commercial properties. Lush lawns enhance curb appeal, improve property value, and create a welcoming atmosphere for tenants and customers. However, summer's scorching temperatures, water scarcity, and uneven watering can quickly turn a pristine landscape brown and unsightly.

Customized Irrigation Solutions for a Thriving Landscape

Global Facilities Managers LTD (GFM) specializes in efficient irrigation solutions designed to keep commercial properties flourishing year-round. Recognizing a one-size-fits-all approach is ineffective, GFM's experts conduct thorough property assessments, considering factors like soil composition, sun exposure, and water pressure. Based on this analysis, custom irrigation systems are designed to deliver the right amount of water to the right places, ensuring optimal plant health and growth.

Benefits of GFM's Irrigation Systems:

Water Conservation: Smart irrigation technology with moisture sensors and weather-based controllers prioritizes water efficiency, reducing water bills and environmental impact.





Smart irrigation technology with moisture sensors and weather-based controllers prioritizes water efficiency, reducing water bills and environmental impact. Targeted Weed Control: Improper watering encourages weed growth. GFM's systems work in conjunction with strategic watering schedules and, if needed, pre-emergent herbicide application to prevent unwanted vegetation.





Improper watering encourages weed growth. GFM's systems work in conjunction with strategic watering schedules and, if needed, pre-emergent herbicide application to prevent unwanted vegetation. Reduced Maintenance: Designed for reliability, GFM's systems require minimal maintenance. Regular checkups and inspections identify and rectify potential issues before they escalate.





Designed for reliability, GFM's systems require minimal maintenance. Regular checkups and inspections identify and rectify potential issues before they escalate. Enhanced Curb Appeal: Lush, green landscapes reflect positively on businesses. Healthy lawns create a more inviting environment for tenants and customers, while improving property value and overall aesthetics.

Signs of a Failing Irrigation System:

Uneven Watering: Brown patches or excessive growth indicate uneven water distribution.





Brown patches or excessive growth indicate uneven water distribution. Puddles: Puddles during off-cycles suggest leaks, wasting water and potentially damaging property.





Puddles during off-cycles suggest leaks, wasting water and potentially damaging property. Spiked Water Bills: A sudden increase can be a sign of a malfunctioning irrigation system.





A sudden increase can be a sign of a malfunctioning irrigation system. Visible Damage: Leaky or broken sprinkler heads compromise effectiveness.

Invest in a Thriving Landscape

A well-maintained irrigation system is a long-term investment that keeps commercial properties looking their best, even under the summer sun. Partnering with GFM ensures access to the expertise and technology needed for success.

Limited Time Offer:

Sign up now and receive 30 days* of complimentary landscaping services, including spring cleanup, mowing, and mulching – with no obligation to continue service. Experience the GFM difference and see how they can transform commercial landscapes.

*Company reserves the right in its sole discretion, to provide complimentary services

Contact GFM Today

Let GFM's dedicated team help create a thriving outdoor space for your business. Visit their website https://gfmngt.com/ or contact them today for a free consultation.

About Global Facilities Managers (GFM)

GFM is a full-service commercial property management company with over 25 years of experience. They offer a comprehensive suite of interior/exterior services, including but not limited to landscaping, janitorial, snow removal, handyman, power washing, porter, and maintenance, to ensure the optimal functionality and aesthetics of properties. Their commitment to sustainability, efficiency, and client satisfaction has made them the preferred partner for businesses across the United States.

Global Facilities Managers is located at 45 Rockefeller Plaza Suite 2000 in New York, NY 10111

SOURCE Global Facilities Managers Ltd