Beat Unveils "Move It" Advertising Campaign Inspiring People to Take the First Step In Achieving Their Goals

The film opens observing a collective of individuals jumping out of their beds full--of ambitions, ready to conquer the day and achieve their goals. Gradually, the song "I Like to Move It" plays in the background and the characters begin their days, opening the Beat app and hailing a ride. The characters continue to "move it", taking Beat rides throughout the day, to the gym, work, festivals, airport and into the night. Any new beginning, decision, improvement or change depends on them. From start to finish, Beat inspires their actions, to move forward and get things done.

Watch Beat's "Move It" film here: https://youtu.be/nAgyBaPLSL4

In music, the beats are the hits that make the rhythm. The combination and order of these hits cause an impulse, which evokes movement. Beat realizes this metaphoric idea within the "Move It" song, validating its identity through the video campaign: Beat creates a new ride experience, moving thousands of passengers every day. With the mission to make transportation more affordable, convenient, efficient and safe, Beat encourages people to stand up, get out of their comfort zone, set goals and make everything to achieve them.

"Move It" is a testament that actions are what turn ideas into experiences, and shape the reality we live in. With the release of the new film, Beat proposes a new definition of achieving your goals; take the first step and move it!

"Move It" film releases in Peru in June, followed by Chile, Colombia, and Mexico where it will release within the following months.

About Beat

Beat creates a new ride experience by connecting thousands of passengers with nearby available drivers in real time. Through the app you can request a driver 24/7. Beat is more than an app that takes you from A to B. Our mission is to become part of people's everyday life by making transportation in the city more affordable, convenient, efficient and safe. The company was founded in 2011 and is part of the FREE NOW group, the ride-hailing joint venture of BMW and Daimler. Beat is currently available in Greece, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, with plans to expand to more cities in Latin America, and has a tech innovation center in the Netherlands.

For more information, please visit thebeat.co .

