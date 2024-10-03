Beatbot Announces Exclusive Deals on High-End Pool Cleaning Robots for October Amazon Prime Day

Industry-Leading Robots On Sale to Ensure Pristine Pools Ahead of Winter Weather

RICHMOND, Texas, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Beatbot , the brand behind the world's most innovative pool-cleaning robots, is excited to announce its significant sale for October Amazon Prime Day 2024. The brand's markdown of smart home technology will run between October 1 and October 9. The promotion emphasizes Beatbot's continued momentum in 2024, further establishing itself as the top brand in the high-end robotic pool cleaner market. This comes just as The AquaSense Series received high recognition from the Muse Design Awards, adorned with the Platinum status for 2024.

The Beatbot AquaSense Pro and AquaSense have been honored with the prestigious Muse Design Award as the Platinum Winner for 2024.

Beatbot's cutting-edge features and deluxe cleaning efficiency make it a go-to choice for maintaining pristine outdoor spaces before the seasonal pool closure.Its proven success in the luxury segment highlights its strong reputation, which is driven by its advanced technology and reliable year-round performance.

"With traditional pool season ending, it's a widespread misconception that pool maintenance won't be needed," said York Guo, CMO of Beatbot. "The changing seasons mean pool owners can expect to see more leaves and debris falling in their pools, significantly increasing the workload for pool maintenance. Beatbot wants to help make year-round pool maintenance a breeze. Our robotic cleaners are equipped with the industry's most innovative features, like a built-in water clarification system, edge-to-edge total cleaning and intelligent navigation to deliver unmatched efficiency and precision. Beatbot systems ensure pools are kept in peak condition, making reopening pools in the Spring hassle-free. With our Prime Day sale, customers can experience premium technology at a significant discount, making it the best time to upgrade."

Get Beatbot's Award-winning Pool Cleaners Now for a Thorough Pre-Winter Clean

Beatbot's Prime Day sale takes place October 1- October 9, 2024, with massive discounts on all high-end robotic pool cleaners:

Beatbot AquaSense Pro - Get $440 off one of Beatbot's smartest robot pool cleaners, which features five-in-one cleaning capability, CleverNav™ Smart Navigation System, and industry-first Submarine Propulsion Design. These innovations offer a comprehensive pool cleaning solution beyond what has been available on the market. The AquaSense Pro is the world's first five-in-one cordless robotic pool cleaner with intelligent smart chips, 20 sensors, and nine motors, including a patented brushless main pump motor. Designed to tackle floors, walls, waterlines, surfaces, and equipped with water clarification, This robot addresses common pool maintenance challenges with cutting-edge technology and efficiency.





Beatbot AquaSense - Get $330 off Beatbot's standard robot that features a dual-brush system and the best-in-class Intelligent Path Optimization Algorithm powered by a quad-core 1.8GHz processor and 15 sensors. The powerful brushless main pump motor delivers up to 5500 GPH suction, and the robot's 2x2 independent roller brushes ensure cleaning efficiency and coverage on hard-to-reach areas of the pool. The robot's proprietary intelligent waterline parking after it finishes a cleaning task or when power goes low offers an easy retrieval experience.





Beatbot iSkim Ultra - Get $500 off the world's first intelligent pool skimmer. The system is equipped with advanced cleaning path optimization powered by 20 high-precision sensors, a high-performance IMU, solar and battery charging, and advanced debris removal technology for superior pool cleaning. The system is equipped with ClearWater™ Clarification System, a large 9L filter, and a comprehensive brush design to ensure thorough skimming. The dual-side brushes and extra-large front roller ensure thorough cleaning, especially in hard-to-reach areas, while its massive 9L filter basket holds more debris for less frequent emptying. Combined with solar-powered 24/7 cleaning and app control, the iSkim Ultra offers unmatched cleaning control and performance.

Experience superior pool cleaning technology up to $500 off, and discover more about the Beatbot AquaSense series at Beatbot's official website and Amazon .

About Beatbot

Beatbot is a technology brand redefining smart pool care and is dedicated to the global robotization of swimming pool environments. Founded by industry experts with over 10 years of experience in leading home robotics companies, the company is growing rapidly, with offices in multiple countries and a strong R&D team, taking up 70% of the workforce. Pioneering core technologies like brushless water pumps, AUV spatial locomotion, sonar laser SLAM, and space mapping navigation algorithms, Beatbot has secured numerous patents and pioneered industry-first innovations. The company currently holds over 160 patents (granted and under application), including 65 patents for inventions.

