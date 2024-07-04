Leading Line of Pool Cleaners Announces its Early Amazon Prime Day Offers, Marking its Dominant Market Share in High-End Segment

RICHMOND, Texas, July 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Beatbot, the brand behind the world's most innovative pool-cleaning robots, is excited to announce its biggest consumer sale in brand history for Amazon Prime Day 2024. The brand's markdown of smart home technology will run between July 6 and July 17, 2024.The promotion highlights that Beatbot continued its impressive performance from the first quarter into the second quarter of 2024, solidifying its position as the leading brand in the high-end pool cleaning robot market with an 83.9% market share, according to the latest data from SellerSprite.

The brand's accomplishment in the luxury segment reveals Beatbot's strong presence in the market, which demands both advanced technology and reliable performance. By consistently delivering cutting-edge features and deluxe cleaning efficiency, Beatbot has set a new performance standard, becoming popular among homeowners looking to outfit their outdoor space with the highest caliber of robot pool cleaners.

'We are incredibly proud to have reached strong consumer affinity in the high-end robotic pool cleaner market,' said York Guo, CMO of Beatbot. 'The success of our brand and line of robot pool cleaners is a testament to our dedication to serving customers with high expectations and top-tier technology for their modern smart homes. As we enter the brand's historic sale event, we aim to offer customers the opportunity to experience the best in pool cleaning innovation at unbeatable prices.'

Saving on The World's Most Innovative Robot Pool Cleaners

Beatbot's biggest sale takes place July 6 - July 17, 2024. Amazon Prime Day offers the brand's biggest discounts on all high-end robotic pool cleaners:

Beatbot AquaSense Pro - Get $440 off one of Beatbot's smartest robot pool cleaners, which features five-in-one cleaning capability, CleverNav™ Smart Navigation System, and industry-first ClearWater™ Clarifying System. These innovations offer a comprehensive pool cleaning solution beyond what has been available on the market. The AquaSense Pro is the world's first five-in-one cordless robotic pool cleaner with intelligent smart chips, 20 sensors, and nine motors, including a patented brushless main pump motor. Designed to tackle floors, walls, waterlines, surfaces, and equipped with water clarification, Beatbot's AquaSense Pro addresses common pool maintenance challenges with cutting-edge technology and efficiency.

List Price: $2,199.00 Deal Price: $1,759 Discount: $440 off

Beatbot AquaSense - Get $330 off Beatbot's standard robot that features a dual-brush system and the best-in-class Intelligent Path Optimization Algorithm powered by a quad-core 1.8GHz processor and 15 sensors. Quad-Core The robot's 2x2 independent roller brushes and powerful brushless main pump motor deliver up to 5500 GPH suction, which ensures cleaning efficiency and coverage on hard-to-reach areas of the pool. The robot's proprietary intelligent waterline parking after it finishes a cleaning task or when power goes low offers an easy retrieval experience.

List Price: $1,299.00 Deal Price: $969 Discount: $330 off

Beatbot is excited to include an extended warranty for all new customers, offering additional one-year protection on all of its pool robots. Experience superior pool cleaning technology and discover more about the Beatbot AquaSense series at Beatbot's official website and Amazon.

About Beatbot

Beatbot is a technology brand redefining smart pool care and is dedicated to the global robotization of swimming pool environments. Founded by industry experts with over 10 years of experience in leading home robotics companies, the company is growing rapidly, with offices in multiple countries and a strong team of around 100 R&D members. Pioneering core technologies like brushless water pumps, AUV spatial locomotion, sonar laser SLAM, and space mapping navigation algorithms, Beatbot has secured numerous patents and pioneered industry-first innovations. The company currently holds over 131 patents (granted and under application), including 51 patents for inventions.

