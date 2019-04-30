BeatBox Beverages Adds Fresh Watermelon to Its Party Punch Range

AUSTIN, Texas, April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a stellar 2018, in which BeatBox Beverages, LLC showed YOY growth of 108.5 percent in revenue, 310.7 percent in depletions and 446.7 percent in points of distribution, the company is adding Fresh Watermelon to its Party Punch range, joining Pink Lemonade, Fruit Punch, and Blue Razzberry.

Available now for order in Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina and Texas, BeatBox Beverages President Mark King anticipates shelf-presence this month. Trademarked "The World's Tastiest Portable Party Punch," the flavored, wine-based Fresh Watermelon Party Punch is offered in a 500 mL single-serve resealable Tetra Pak (SRP: $3.99; 12 per case; ABV 11.1 percent). In 2018, Tetra Pak sales were up 14.2 percent, with volumes up 13.2 percent (Wine & Spirits Daily), and both RTD and single-serve buying trends grew by more than 20 percent each.

Ross Smith -- SVP of Sales and Marketing at Beverage South, a division of J&L Ventures, which is primarily a beer distributor that has distributed the Boozy Punch for more than a year -- says, "It looks like BeatBox is about to do it again in the high-growth RTD segment. Like everyone, we are always after newly minted LDA consumers, and the Party Punch has been a great way to reach them."

Robert ("Bob") Gulley, Category Director of Beer for Circle K Corporation, adds: "BeatBox Beverages is spot on with innovation and the flavors of their Party Punch line. Millennials are all about flavors: that's why we're leaning heavy on this launch and placing product all over the stores."

About BeatBox Beverages, LLC

United through a love of music and inspired by the entrepreneurial spirit of Austin, Texas, in 2013 the founders of BeatBox Beverages set out to create something that could help everyone #PartyBetter. By 2014, they ended up on Shark Tank with their Party Punch, walking away with a million-dollar investment from Mark Cuban, the biggest investment the show had ever made. With a proven track record and ongoing mission of creating products that drive incremental profit in high-growth categories – and a team of industry veterans with experience in developing, launching and quickly growing brands – BeatBox Beverages is broadening its portfolio across brands and categories at a steady rate.

