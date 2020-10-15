BeatBox Beverages Adds New Peach Punch Flavor to its Line Up

The Millenial-focused brand is looking to repeat the success of last summer's Tropical Punch release. "We are extremely excited to be adding a sixth flavor to our already highly sought after Beatbox Beverages lineup. As we are in the middle of finalizing our annual business plan for 2021, Peach Punch will add yet another opportunity for both wholesalers and retailers to grow their revenue and margin, while also giving consumers another great choice in this dynamic category," said Vice President of Sales, Tony Zangara.

Future Proof's Vice President of National Accounts, Jeff McNally is eager to see reactions as major chain customers are quickly adding new Peach Punch to their Spring sets and current display programs, with the hope of being first to market with the new offering. "BeatBox drives incrementality to the adult beverage category - it's not just another Chardonnay or Pinot Grigio in a Tetra Pak - to put it another way, we're not another "me too" item," added McNally.

Recently named the fastest-selling single-serve wine brand in the US convenience channel by Nielsen, BeatBox Beverages' business continues to boom in small format, with Circle K, Quik Trip, Casey's, Kum & Go, am/pm, Dollar General, & Family Dollar all expanding this year. "The liquid is amazing, and it looks like BeatBox has another winner with this new Peach flavor," stated Mark Ostoits, Vice President for the Southeast at Circle K.

Peach Punch Punch is rolling out on shelves now and will be available to purchase online early next month. The newest party punch will be released in a 500 ml single-serve resealable Tetra Pak, making it easy for consumers to take on the go. To find BeatBox Beverages at a retailer near you, please visit http://beatboxbeverages.com/pages/locations

Each Party Punch tetra has 11.1% ABV, 130 calories, and 8 g of sugar per 5.6-oz serving, and is offered at a suggested retail price of $3.99.

About BeatBox Beverages, LLC

United through a love of music and inspired by the entrepreneurial spirit of Austin, Texas, the founders of BeatBox Beverages set out to create something that could help everyone #PartyBetter. One year later, they made Shark Tank , walking away with the biggest investment the show had made at that time, $1million from Mark Cuban. Later adding on a team of industry veterans from Austin Eastcider, InBev, MillerCoors, Deep Eddy, and Tito's Handmade Vodka, to name a few – who know how to develop, launch, and quickly grow authentic brands. BeatBox Beverages' reputation was secured as a company that creates products that drive incremental profit in high-growth categories with specific expertise in the Millennial target.

