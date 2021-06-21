BeatBox Beverages Announces Newest Flavor, Cranberry Dreams, in Partnership With Viral Social Media Star, Doggface208

"To be involved with BeatBox is something like beyond words can express," says Nathan a.k.a. Doggface. "Cranberry Dreams and the overall vibe of the brand is gonna make this the drink of the summer! My fans can't wait to taste it."

"A cornerstone of our growth strategy in 2021 and into 2022 is to continue to launch exciting new flavors like Cranberry Dreams in collaboration with large influencers and celebrities like Doggface," says Zech Francis, an early investor in BeatBox who is now Head of Partnerships and Business Development. "When you combine a celebrity's network of millions of followers with our current retail distribution in over 20,000 stores, we are able to fast-track new product launches in an unprecedented way that significantly accelerate our overall revenue. Now more than ever it's imperative to combine what's happening online with real in-person products and experiences," adds Zech Francis.

The announcement of Cranberry Dreams falls on the heels of news that BeatBox is now the fastest-selling US Wine and Ready-To-Drink Cocktail brand , according to a Dec. 26, 2020, IRI data report. Year-to-date, BeatBox sales are up over 134%, with Cranberry Dreams expected to drive demand for the brand even further. "Over the first four months of 2021, Beatbox has experienced an unprecedented demand from wholesalers, retailers, and consumers alike, driven by our digital marketing team building brand awareness with content that is quickly connecting with our target audience. Our store locator visits have more than quadrupled in the last 90 days. This is a key metric we track and indicates the demand we are seeing and correlates to our revenue and volume growth," adds Tony Zangara, Vice President of Sales at BeatBox Beverages.

In IRI total US measured channels YTD through w/e 4/18/21, Beatbox brands have delivered over $5M in dollar scan sales which is up 86% over the same period in 2020, and are on target to hit over $20M by year-end. BeatBox believes their partnership with Doggface will further drive consumer and retailer demand. "We've been rapidly opening new accounts this year, and at the same time, our rate of sale is increasing. That's a powerful combo that has led to the incredible growth we've experienced in 2021. We believe this collaboration will add even more fuel to the fire," adds Justin Fenchel, BeatBox Co-founder, and CEO.

Cranberry Dreams will be available to purchase at major retailers nationwide. "The Kroger Corp Adult Beverage Team has recommended BeatBox displays for all divisions to place in their sales planners. That will include Cranberry Dreams plus the other six SKUs in the BeatBox lineup," said Vice President of National Accounts Jeff McNally. "Several Circle K Category Managers have also added BeatBox to their summer sales plans based on the brand's success and what they believe Cranberry Dreams and the collaboration with Doggface will do for the brand," he added.

The partnership with Doggface is a first of its kind for the BeatBox Brand. "Unlike a typical endorsement deal, Nathan played a heavy role in the inspiration for Cranberry Dreams. The connection he has to millions of fans is special, and we're excited to work alongside him to roll this out in fun and unexpected ways," adds Brad Schultz, BeatBox Beverages Co-founder, and CMO.

Widely regarded as a festival staple by their primarily Millennial consumer base, BeatBox has made a significant strategy shift towards digital marketing over the past year. "We were unable to reach the consumers who expect BeatBox at their favorite festivals and have grown to connect that community experience with our brand," added Vice President of Marketing Hanna Swanson. Instead, the BeatBox team encouraged their community of fans to review and share the product on social media, an effort that has grown store locator searches over 400% year-to-date. "Bringing people together is central to everything we do at BeatBox, so collaborating with Nathan is a natural fit. His spirit has been a bright spot during a year when positivity was sorely needed, and we're looking forward to bringing Cranberry Dreams to festival grounds very soon."

Cranberry Dreams is rolling out on shelves starting late June and will be available to purchase online in early July. The newest party punch will be released in a 500 ml single-serve resealable Tetra Pak, making it easy for consumers to take on the go. To find BeatBox Beverages at a retailer near you, please visit http://beatboxbeverages.com/pages/locations

Each Party Punch tetra has 11.1% ABV, 130 calories, and 8 g of sugar per 5.6-oz serving and is offered at a suggested retail price of $3.99.

About BeatBox Beverages, LLC

United through a love of music and inspired by the entrepreneurial spirit of Austin, Texas, the founders of BeatBox Beverages set out to create something that could help everyone #PartyBetter. One year later, they made Shark Tank, walking away with the biggest investment the show had made at that time, $1million from Mark Cuban. Later adding on a team of industry veterans from Austin Eastciders, InBev, MillerCoors, Deep Eddy, and Tito's Handmade Vodka, to name a few – who know how to develop, launch, and quickly grow authentic brands. BeatBox Beverages' reputation was secured as a company that creates products that drive incremental profit in high-growth categories with specific expertise in the Millennial target.

For more information, please visit www.beatboxbeverages.com

CONTACT: Taylor Foxman, [email protected]

SOURCE Future Proof

