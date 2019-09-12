Beatchain Announces New Distribution Technology

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Beatchain Ltd., a powerful data-driven platform that is revolutionizing discovery, marketing, and promotion in the music industry, will now be offering distribution through its technology. The full direct to artist platform will launch in early 2020. In the meantime, Beatchain has been working with artists across the globe on their promotion and fan building. Now, they will also help artists upload their music to the most popular streaming services.

"Our ultimate vision is to use today's most advanced technology, along with data and analytics, to give independent artists the ability to manage their entire careers, without a major label deal or expensive promoters," said Ben Mendoza, co-founder and President of Beatchain. "Distribution is a key component of implementing that objective. There are many services on the market that allow artists to publish their music directly but none of them offer the full suite of services that Beatchain will."

Beatchain has partnered with FUGA, the industry-leading technology and services company for rights holders, to allow its users to distribute content to the top global music streaming services. FUGA's platform will allow Beatchain to distribute their users' content to hundreds of digital services for 100% market reach. Artists can upload unlimited tracks for only $1.99 per month.

"We are enthusiastic about our partnership with Beatchain," said David Driessen, MD FUGA Americas / Director Sales & Client Services. "We pride ourselves on being a leader for today's digital music revolution and we are happy to help more artists get their voices heard."

Using the latest in artificial intelligence, automation, and data science techniques, Beatchain's platform will help artists grow, engage and understand their fans. The Beatchain team, which is led by Data Hall of Famer Ben Mendoza, consists of behavioral economists, Ph.D. data scientists, artificial intelligence and machine learning experts and senior music industry professionals. Currently Beatchain's technology is being used by artists across the globe including Duke, Mike Mayfield and Bang Bang Romeo in Europe and Motley Crue, Just Loud, Bleeker, Romes and Cory Mark in the US.

About FUGA

FUGA are the industry-leading technology and services company for international rightsholders. Headquartered in Amsterdam, FUGA have offices in London, New York, and Milan with representatives in Seoul, Sao Paulo and Tokyo. At the company's core is the FUGA platform, offering best-of-breed digital supply chain integration alongside dynamic promotion and marketing. The flexible platform enables clients to vary services across different DSPs so that they can develop their catalogue management, distribution, marketing, licensing and royalty accounting activity as their needs evolve. Connected to over 260 digital service providers worldwide, FUGA's platform manages 4.5 million tracks, with over 5 million deliveries every month. FUGA are listed on the highest distributor tier for Spotify and Apple: a Preferred Plus distributor and encoding house for Apple and preferred label distributor and recommended delivery platform for Spotify.

About Beatchain Ltd.

Beatchain is a powerful new data science and digital marketing platform that will revolutionize discovery, marketing, and promotion in the music industry. Beatchain provides emerging artists with the right tools and guidance to build a supportive fan base, who gets everything directly from them: their music, content, tickets and merchandise. It was founded to bring all the tools together into one app and give musicians insight and control over almost every aspect of their careers, from their music, to their ads, to even their website.

SOURCE Beatchain Ltd.