BeatGig Announces Strategic Investment Led by Former HSBC COO John Hinshaw and Former Goldman Sachs CMO Peter D. Kiernan III

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BeatGig , the industry-leading technology company and SaaS platform for booking, managing, and promoting live entertainment at local venues is thrilled to announce a new investment round led by former HSBC COO John Hinshaw and former Goldman Sachs CMO Peter D. Kiernan III. This strategic equity investment brings BeatGig's total capital raised to over $5 million, funding product development and key leadership hires. Both Hinshaw and Kiernan will join BeatGig's Board of Directors.

John Hinshaw, multi-industry executive and board member, venture capitalist, and vintner is known for transforming and digitizing organizations. He brings experience from top global corporations including Verizon, Boeing, and Hewlett-Packard. Most recently, he served as Group COO of HSBC. Hinshaw has also served on the Board of Sysco, BNY Mellon, DocuSign, Illumio, and SingleStore. He is the owner of Blackbird Vineyards based in Napa. Hinshaw said "I'm thrilled to invest in and join the BeatGig Board and believe BeatGig will transform how musicians & venues connect digitally."

Peter D. Kiernan III, New York Times bestselling author, is an entrepreneur, philanthropist, and advisor to businesses, non-profits, and government. He brings decades of experience from his tenure as a former partner and CMO at Goldman Sachs. Kiernan was also the co-founder of Goldman's Communications, Media, and Entertainment Group. After a multi-decade Wall Street career, he left in 2000 to pursue venture capital, nonprofit work, and writing. Kiernan is a 30 year Robin Hood Foundation Board Member and was President of the Christopher and Dana Reeves Foundation.

Tim Mulligan, CEO of BeatGig, was pleased and confident in the appointments, stating: "John and Peter are titans of business. Their experience operating and succeeding at the highest levels provides us with a powerful advantage." He concluded by saying, "We expect their strategic guidance will be invaluable to our management team as we scale BeatGig to levels matching or exceeding major players like Toast and OpenTable."

About BeatGig - BeatGig is the operating system for live entertainment. The company is featured in Forbes and recognized by bars and restaurants as a key technology for simplifying operations and unlocking more revenue from every booking. BeatGig has established itself as a trusted partner to hundreds of venues and thousands of artists nationwide, with over 40,000 concerts booked on its platform since 2021.

