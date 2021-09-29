Beating Breast Cancer with Celebrity Artist, Albina Zorina

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- World-renowned Celebrity Artist, Albina Zorina is known for her outstanding paintings of Angelina Jolie, Meryl Streep, Kathleen Cleaver, Al Pacino, and other A-listers. www.artzorina.com . In honor of her mother Vera who had breast cancer at 51-years old and is now breast cancer survivor, Albina has donated an Angelina Jolie painting to raise funds for a charity dear to her heart, The Tutu Project. The Tutu Project was founded by Linda Carey also a breast cancer survivor and her husband Bob Carey a photographer, who give rides to chemo patients, provide financial and emotional support to patients. www.thetutuproject.com The auction will run from Sept. 27- Oct. 28, 2021.

Angelina Jolie painting by Albina Zorina

"Breast cancer affected my mother but the whole family is still recovering from the drama we all went through. My mother had an operation where one of her breasts was completely removed and she had 6 chemotherapies," says Albina Zorina. "If I can help save or help one life, that is my goal."

The fundraising event on https://fundduel.com/index.php/duel/699 will include the auction of the Angelina Jolie painting as well as other items including: records from the Beatles, Prince, and Eminem by local artist Alison Rivera of Ali Cuts Records, feature interviews in Formidable Woman Magazine, Spa & Gift Basket, and more!"

What is the power of Fund Duel? "Fund Duel'' is team-based competition and video/photo-based challenges that are shared on social media. The magic comes in chain-reaction sharing that causes a campaign to virtually explode. Most of the campaigns on Fund Duel expand across the globe and potentially reach hundreds of thousands if not millions of participants. Fund Duel mobilizes the masses to act, donate and share," says Linda Hansen CEO of Fund Duel. Fund Duel has brought huge success to charities with campaigns raising $100,000+ www.fundduel.com .

Linda Carey of The Tutu Project, "2020 and 2021 were challenging years, however people were generous with their donations. Because of those donations we were able to release an immediate 15K when the stay at home was enforced to help those patients unable to work during the pandemic. We continue to offer grants throughout the year."

"This year has been a little slower, since our annual fundraiser, Dare Tutu on Sept. 15th which runs for Two Months, adds Carey. That is why we are excited to join forces with Artist Albina Zorina and her team at Fund Duel to raise funds for October Breast Awareness Month on September 24 on Fun Duel, Be generous."

The Tutu Project is also looking for Team Captains and Sponsors to join our cause. You can reach Linda Hansen at Fund Duel [email protected] or Press contact Jules Lavallee [email protected]

