Beatitudes Campus Completes Its Latest Expansion

PHOENIX, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Beatitudes Campus recently completed construction on its newest expansion — a neighborhood of 34 Patio Homes. Located on the Myrtle Avenue side of the 27-acre community, the new residences are part of a larger master plan to enhance and expand Beatitudes Campus. A coordinated effort ensured residents could move in easily and safely.

Beatitudes Campus New Patio Home Neighborhood Beatitudes Campus New Patio Home

"Beatitudes Campus was great. A personal relocation manager helped with all of the details, including downsizing, packing and unpacking," said Debbie Gilman, who moved into a Patio Home with her husband Mike. "Beatitudes Campus staff helped us set up our TVs, connect to the Internet, hang pictures and rearrange furniture."

Albert Chung, who moved in recently with his wife Cathy, agreed, "Even with the pandemic, everything went smoothly and worked out as planned. They kept the main road clear and only allowed two families to move into the neighborhood at a time."

In celebration, Beatitudes Campus is holding an outdoor grand opening on Thursday, December 10 for a limited number of guests to allow for social distancing.

"Our new Patio Homes are the latest milestone in our ongoing plan to enhance our community and offer even more choices," said Rod Bailey, Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing. "We're committed to building for the future and serving older adults, their families and the local community."

The single-level, attached Patio Homes feature a mid-century modern design with sophisticated features and finishes, a full kitchen, garage, and front and back patios. They come with a lifestyle package that includes full access to Beatitudes Campus' services, programs and amenities.

About Beatitudes Campus

Beatitudes Campus is a not-for-profit life plan community founded by the Church of the Beatitudes. Since 1965, Beatitudes Campus has been dedicated to serving the needs of seniors. The community offers an engaging, vibrant lifestyle with convenient services and amenities, and enjoyable activities directed by the residents themselves. Residents have access to healthcare onsite, including rehabilitative therapies, memory support, assisted living and skilled nursing care, if ever needed. Beatitudes Campus is open to everyone, regardless of faith, gender, race, ethnicity, national origin, disability, marital status, or sexual orientation.

