Beatrice Bayliss Teams up With Topl to Drive Sustainable Material Traceability in Fashion

Topl's Traceable Journey Enables Consumers to Understand the Sustainable Sourcing and Manufacture of Clothing With Immutable Data and Verifiable Imagery at Every Step of the Product Journey

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Topl , the blockchain protocol built to drive sustainable and inclusive growth, today announced a collaboration with Beatrice Bayliss , the female-led, London-based clothing brand that makes sustainable and ethical apparel accessible. The engagement with Topl will enable Beatrice Bayliss to demonstrate to customers, through a scannable tag on clothing or online via a link , how, where, and when the raw materials were sourced and showcase transparency and traceability within the brand's supply chain.

Combining immutable sourcing data and photographic documentation of each step of the Beatrice Bayliss clothing sourcing, labor practices, and manufacturing process, Topl's Traceable Journey will connect the fashion brand's sustainability story with consumers seeking responsible practices in the fashion industry. As sustainability is beginning to dominate consumer priorities and the fashion agenda, Topl reinforces trust for consumers at Beatrice Bayliss, giving access to the provenance data on materials to prove their ethical origin.

"From the beginning of Beatrice Bayliss, I have been looking for a company that could assist us with supply chain mapping to highlight for our customers just how sustainable and impactful our products really are. Topl is a perfect fit, enabling us to use our verifiable data and imagery to show consumers dynamic visual stories of the products they love," explained Emily-Jane Bayliss, Founder and CEO of Beatrice Bayliss. "Customers shouldn't have to research whether a brand is truly sustainable; they should be provided with the information in a simple and distinguishable way to make their own informed decision on the brand."

Since the company first began displaying and selling its merchandise in 2020, Beatrice Bayliss has been receiving customer feedback requesting access to information that proves transparent, sustainable sourcing for their products—where the fabric had come from and where and how it was made. Beatrice Bayliss has begun to implement Topl's solution across their website and on their product swing tags for popup stores, setting a new standard for sustainable business practices.

"Beatrice Bayliss's mission to disrupt the fashion industry with products that have a sustainable impact directly aligns with the clients we envisioned working with when Topl launched," said Erin Murphy, Chief Growth Officer, Topl. "Our technology equips Beatrice Bayliss's customers with simple-to-access and highly visual transparency for the company's supply chain, whether to track where its sustainable cotton comes from, or to show customers' where materials are sources. Together with Beatrice Bayliss, we can build more consumer trust in brands who espouse reducing their impact on the planet."

In The State of Fashion 2022 , two in every five fashion executives interviewed by McKinsey planned to adopt a method of demonstrating sustainable fashion traceability including product passports. While blockchain is an unknown area for many brands like Beatrice Bayliss, Topl makes it easy for companies to provide sustainable impact stories at the point of purchase via a scannable tag, containing verifiable data and visuals, all live on a decentralized ledger. SS23, the new ethically-sourced collection from female-led clothing brand Beatrice Bayliss launches on January 30th.

About Topl

Founded in 2017, Topl is an L0 blockchain protocol built from scratch to power the next wave of economic transformation. Its goal is to create markets and systems that ensure the most impactful behaviors are also the most profitable ones. Topl's technology has been used to track and verify conflict-free diamonds and fair-wage coffee and chocolates, issue and secure nature-based carbon credits, and provide verifiable reporting for corporate ESG initiatives.

About Beatrice Bayliss

Beatrice Bayliss a sustainable, ethical and female-led clothing brand, makes sustainable and ethical fashion accessible to all. In 2020 Emily-Jane Bayliss founded Beatrice Bayliss in London with the vision that sustainable clothing should be about your purpose and beliefs, not your status. BB's aim is to disrupt the fashion industry through their carefully crafted clothing, made in the UK.

SOURCE Topl, Inc.