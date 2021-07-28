BeatStars Publishing Officially Opens To All Members

"BeatStars has always believed that the tools of the music industry should be accessible to all creators," said BeatStars CEO Abe Batshon. "Allowing artists, songwriters and producers to remain independent through our self-service publishing portal is ensuring the power always remains in the creator's hands. This belief is the driving force behind BeatStars, and we're thrilled to come together with Sony Music Publishing to support millions of creators from all over the world."

"BeatStars has helped foster an important community of independent creators who are choosing their own path, and I am very grateful for the opportunity to extend our relationship," said Sony Music Publishing Chairman & CEO Jon Platt. "With BeatStars Publishing, we are leaning into the independent creator process with new opportunities for songwriters and producers making great music through the platform."

BeatStars Publishing offers key administrative services on behalf of its creators, including copyright registration, income data and tracking analysis, and global royalty collection and distribution. BeatStars Publishing also works with Sony's major music labels such as Columbia, Epic, and RCA to offer exclusive placement opportunities to its members, helping to place original songs and beats in tracks recorded by Sony Music artists.

"BeatStars has successfully created a new lane, fostering the collective talent of emerging songwriters and producers online, and we look forward to furthering this effort with Sony Music Publishing's industry-leading services," Abe shared.

Since its initial launch, BeatStars Publishing has represented ground-breaking producers involved in chart-topping songs including "Calling My Phone" and "Leaked" by Lil Tjay; "Whoopty" by CJ; "Goin' Baby" by Da Baby; "Demeanor" by Pop Smoke (Ft. Dua Lipa); "Star Shopping" by Lil Peep; "Count Me Out" and "Love Me" by Lil Tecca; "Stuck in the Middle" by Tai Verdes; and "Fine Apple'' by Nic D. BeatStars Publishing is available free for its premium members with 80/20 splits in favor of its members and under one-year terms. Interested members can join and learn more at BeatStars.com/publishing

Sony Music Publishing/BeatStars Interview Link: Here.

Video Description: BeatStars CEO Abe Batshon and Sony Music Publishing Chairman & CEO Jon Platt sit down to discuss the launch of BeatStars Publishing and its impact on music creators and the evolving music industry.

About BeatStars: BeatStars' mission has always been about putting the power back into the hands of creators. From paying out over $150 million to its community, to offering accessible distribution services, BeatStars has changed the game by dismantling locks on a gate-kept music industry. Established in 2008, BeatStars is the leading online music production marketplace which empowers creatives to discover and license music, beats, sound kits, services, and collaboration. BeatStars is now expanding its mission of empowering independent creators even further with its new, comprehensive publishing administration services, provided in partnership with Sony Music Publishing.

About Sony Music Publishing: Sony Music Publishing ("SMP") is the leading global music publisher, home to the world's greatest songwriters and many of the most iconic songs ever written. Headquartered in New York with an international network of 38 offices, Sony Music Publishing supports the vision, artistry, and goals of its songwriters by amplifying opportunities, fostering collaboration, and defending their rights. SMP represents classic catalogues including The Beatles, Queen, Motown, Carole King, Leiber & Stoller, Leonard Cohen, Michael Jackson, Stevie Wonder, and The Rolling Stones, as well as contemporary superstars such as Ed Sheeran, Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, Calvin Harris, Cardi B, Daddy Yankee, Gabby Barrett, Jay-Z, Kanye West, Luke Bryan, Luis Fonsi, Maluma, Marc Anthony, Miranda Lambert, Pharrell Williams, Rihanna, Sara Bareilles, Sean Love Combs, Travis Scott and many more. Sony Music Publishing is a part of Sony's suite of powerful entertainment brands. Learn more about SMP here.

