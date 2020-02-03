Beau Bridges joins World Federation of Youth Clubs Board of Directors

"We are thrilled that Beau Bridges joins us at this significant time for the World Federation of Youth Clubs," said Rick Goings, the organization's Chairman. "Beau will be at the forefront of our organization's history and expansion into even more regions of the world making a difference in the lives of youth. He will add value to the organization and the Board with his vast experience, exemplary character, and his world view."

During Beau's extensive career he has appeared in over 50 feature films. Nominated for 16 Emmys, he won three, as well as two Golden Globes and a National Society of Film Critics Award For Best Supporting Actor for his performance in "The Fabulous Baker Boys." He was awarded a Grammy for Best Spoken Word Album, reading Al Gore's, "An Inconvenient Truth."

In the seventies, Beau established The Pearl White Theatre Of Performing Arts in the Oakwood section of Venice, California. It was a program designed to provide a place for youth in this underserved community to express themselves and engage in joyous, productive activities in a safe environment. There was training provided in writing, acting, technical expertise, modeling and martial arts. Many of the young people who participated went on to have careers in front and behind the camera in the film industry.

An environmental activist, Beau was the first board president of The Wishtoyo Chumash Foundation, founded in the late nineties. It is an organization that protects and preserves the culture, history and life ways of indigenous peoples and the environment we all depend upon. The mission is implemented through education programs, community outreach, restoration projects, and legal action.

"I am honored to join the WFYC board, a much-needed organization providing safe and positive spaces for young people around the world," said Bridges.

Mr. Bridges joins other WFYC Board members Rick Goings, Chairman/Cofounder WFYC; Susan Porcaro Goings, Co-founder WFYC, former broadcast journalist and advocate for women and children; David Beach, CEO and Founder National Optronics; Roxanne Spillett, former President & CEO, Boys & Girls Clubs of America and Fellow, University of Notre Dame; Elinor Steele-Zegelbone, former VP Global Communications & Women's Initiatives, Tupperware Brands and Special Advisor to the Rick & Susan Goings Foundation; and Glenn Permuy, WFYC President as ex-officio member of the Board.

WFYC will host its first international conference in Orlando, Florida the week of February 3, 2020.

Following more than a decade of collaboration with a handful of International youth organizations, in 2019, the World Federation of Youth Clubs (wfyc.org) was officially founded. Based in Charlottesville, Virginia, it currently has member organizations operating in 24 countries outside of the United States. The 3,160 Club locations serve 336,000 youth and their families annually through facility-based organizations that provide educational programs, personal and leadership development, and family and community engagement.

WFYC's mission is to develop, advance and enhance global youth organizations that provide a positive environment and a safe place for young people around the world.

With almost 200 countries around the globe, their goal is to serve youth clubs in every country.

