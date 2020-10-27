Beau Henderson, RICP®, NSSA® Announces the Launch of The Retirement Resource Radio Show and Podcast

ATLANTA , Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Beau Henderson, founder and lead retirement planning specialist at RichLife Advisors, an Atlanta-based wealth and retirement planning firm that provides pre-retirees and retirees with holistic wealth management services, announces the launch of his radio show and podcast, The Retirement Resource with Beau Henderson. Catering to Americans approaching or in retirement, the show is dedicated to providing valuable resources and subject-matter experts to successfully navigate a satisfying, fun and meaningful retirement. The radio show is now broadcasted in 12 major markets across the country, including Pittsburgh, Washington D.C. and Las Vegas. As a podcast, the show is also available on several major platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher.

"As someone who is passionate about providing consumers with enriching information and engaging stories, I am excited to announce the launch of my radio show and podcast as a listening destination for all things retirement," says Henderson. "By reaching listeners coast-to-coast, my goal is to provide meaningful content that is designed to spark creativity, inspiration and a life well lived during one's retirement years. Ultimately, I hope to leave listeners with the information they need to feel prepared, confident and excited for their fulfilling retirement — financially and otherwise."

Henderson is a USA Today and Wall Street Journal best-selling author and has published nine books, including The RichLife—Ten Investments for True Wealth, The RoadMap to a RichLife: Success with Life, Relationships, and Money, Customized Social Security and 12 Steps to a Successful Retirement. In addition to a degree in psychology, he has earned Retirement Income Certified Professional (RICP®), National Social Security Advisor (NSSA®), Certified Financial Fiduciary, Certified Professional Retirement Coach (CPRC), Certified Bucket Plan Advisor, Master Certified Success Coach and Certified Master Behavioral Analyst designations.

The show covers an array of topics related to retirement, including personal finance, health, travel, relationships, entrepreneurship, and legacy planning. Show segments include:

"In The News" – Catching up the latest retirement information and headlines

"Expert Guest Interview" – Top experts from all areas providing insight on how to navigate a successful retirement

"Q&A: Community" – Henderson answers listeners retirement questions

The show will air on the following AM and FM radio stations:

Boulder, Colo. – 96.3FM

– 96.3FM Colorado Springs, Colo. – 87.9FM

– 87.9FM Jacksonville, Fla. – 90.3FM

– 90.3FM Lancaster, Pa. – 1640AM/102.1FM

– 1640AM/102.1FM Las Vegas , Nev.– 1520AM/99.5FM

, Nev.– 1520AM/99.5FM Long Beach, Calif. – 101.5FM

– 101.5FM Macon, Ga. – 810AM/87.9FM

– 810AM/87.9FM Milwaukee, Wis. – 90.3FM

– 90.3FM Pittsburgh, Pa. – 94.7FM

– 94.7FM Tampa, Fla. – 1630AM/92.1FM

– 1630AM/92.1FM The Villages , Fla.– 97.7FM

, Fla.– 97.7FM Washington D.C. – 96.7FM

Listeners are encouraged to submit their questions and comments to AskBeau.com. For more information about The Retirement Resource and for a full list of the AM and FM radio stations that broadcast the show, visit www.RetirementResourceShow.com.

About RichLife Advisors

RichLife Advisors is an Atlanta-based comprehensive financial advisory firm that integrates both financial and non-financial aspects of one's life to create a retirement by design. Founder, lead retirement planning specialist and creator of the RichLife Retirement Success StrategyTM, Beau Henderson, RICP®, NSSA®, is a USA Today and Wall Street Journal best-selling author and has published ten books, including The RichLife—Ten Investments for True Wealth, The RoadMap to a RichLife: Success with Life, Relationships, and Money, Customized Social Security and 12 Steps to a Successful Retirement. In addition to a degree in psychology, he has earned Retirement Income Certified Professional (RICP®), National Social Security Advisor (NSSA®), Certified Financial Fiduciary, Certified Professional Retirement Coach (CPRC), Certified Bucket Plan Advisor, Master Certified Success Coach and Certified Master Behavioral Analyst designations. Henderson also maintains an active membership with Ed Slott's Elite IRA Advisor GroupSM for continued study and mastery of IRAs and applicable tax laws. For more information about Beau Henderson and RichLife Advisors, visit www.RichLifeAdvisors.com.

RichLife Advisors, LLC provides investment advisory services through Fiduciary Capital, Inc. James Henderson (Beau) is a licensed insurance professional in GA.

MEDIA CONTACT:

AdvisorPR®,

702-685-7450

[email protected]

SOURCE RichLife Advisors