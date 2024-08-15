Beaulieu Canada expands its business activities into the United States

ACTON VALE, QC, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Beaulieu Canada, a leading Canadian manufacturer of carpets and hard surface distributor, proudly announces its strategic expansion into the United States.

Currently operating in the country under the Peerless brand, we will now unify our presence under the esteemed Beaulieu name. As part of this transition, the Peerless brand will be progressively phased out to fully embrace the Beaulieu brand. This significant milestone not only streamlines our offerings but also solidifies our brand identity. The unification of both brands signifies our dedication to excellence and our vision for a cohesive and strengthened market presence.

At Beaulieu Canada, we are committed to delivering unparalleled customer service and premium flooring solutions that embody the perfect blend of color, design, quality, and durability. This expansion presents a unique opportunity for Beaulieu Canada to showcase our extensive product offering across North America, including quality carpet, standard and water-resistant laminate, as well as luxury vinyl with the same steadfast commitment to excellence that has defined us over the last 70 years.

Beaulieu Canada remains focused on fostering strong partnerships with retailers, distributors, and industry professionals, ensuring seamless access to our product portfolio and unmatched customer service. To support this initiative, trained local Beaulieu sales representatives will be on the ground, ready to provide dedicated support and resources to help our partners maximize their success and drive growth in their regions.

As part of our strategic expansion, we will have hard surface inventory on the ground in Georgia, ensuring more efficient distribution and access to our high-quality flooring products. This important partnership underscores our commitment to better serving our customers and partners in the region.

We are excited to serve the United States across numerous retail points with the same level of excellence that has defined Beaulieu Canada for years. Our commitment to our customers remains unwavering as we continue to grow and offer quality flooring solutions designed specifically for American homes and lifestyle.

About Beaulieu Canada

With over 70 years of experience, Beaulieu Canada is a leading Canadian carpet manufacturer and hard surface floor covering distributor. Servicing the needs of distributors and retailers alike Beaulieu Canada is committed to meeting its customers' needs in style, service, and price. Its product offering includes a wide selection of broadloom, carpet tiles, engineered hardwood, laminate, engineered luxury vinyl, luxury vinyl, and sheet vinyl. Covering residential and professional segments including property management, builder, senior living, hospitality, and workspace, Beaulieu Canada guarantees the perfect flooring solution for any project.

