BEAULIEU VINEYARD OPENS RESERVATIONS FOR NEW HOSPITALITY CENTER

Bookings begin April 20 for tasting experiences in restored stone winery, ahead of July opening.

RUTHERFORD, Calif., April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Beaulieu Vineyard today will begin accepting reservations for tours and tastings in its new Hospitality Center, allowing guests to plan experiences ahead of the center's grand opening in July. The reservation launch marks the first public step toward opening the historic core of the BV estate to guests, introducing a new chapter in how visitors engage with one of Napa Valley's most foundational wineries.

Throughout the renovation period, Beaulieu Vineyard has continued to welcome guests at its Reserve Tasting Room on the south end of the winery, where tastings will remain available through June 29. Beginning July 13, guest experiences will transition into the restored building, returning guests to the architectural heart of one of Napa Valley's most foundational estates and, for the first time at Beaulieu Vineyard, integrating a dedicated culinary program designed to complement the wines and storytelling of the property.

Constructed in the 1880s, the two-story structure long served as the center of BV's winemaking operations. The multi-year restoration, scheduled for completion in early July, is focused on preserving original materials and architectural character while preparing the space to host guided tastings, education-driven experiences, and culinary pairings developed with intention.

"Opening reservations is a meaningful milestone for us," said Luke Magnini, Director of Hospitality, Beaulieu Vineyard. "For the first time, guests will experience BV's hospitality fully within these historic spaces, with food thoughtfully integrated as part of how we tell our story. We designed every detail, from the flow of the visit to the role of the culinary program, to feel welcoming, considered, and true to who we are."

The new Hospitality Center introduces a curated range of tasting experiences designed to reflect the depth and breadth of Beaulieu Vineyard. The offerings are structured to welcome first-time visitors, re-engage longtime followers, and provide club members with deeper access—each guided by professionalism, thoughtful storytelling, and respect for the wines.

TASTING EXPERIENCES AT BEAULIEU VINEYARD

The 1885 Tasting

Hosted in the estate's Rutherford Atrium and adjacent 1885 Courtyard, this guided, seated experience offers a confident introduction to Beaulieu Vineyard through a curated flight of signature wines, culminating with the iconic Georges de Latour Private Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon.

$50 per person | 60 minutes

BV Heritage Tasting

Inspired by Georges and Fernande de Latour's European roots, this elevated tasting blends Old World sensibility with New World precision. Distinguished wines are paired with light, seasonal culinary accompaniments, concluding with Georges de Latour Private Reserve.

$80 per person | 90 minutes

Discover Beaulieu: A Walk with the Maestro

Shaped by the educational legacy of André Tchelistcheff, this immersive journey extends from vineyard to cellar, offering insight into tasting fundamentals, viticulture, and winemaking before concluding with a guided seated tasting.

$95 per person | 90 minutes

The Georges de Latour Table

Hosted in the new Georges de Latour Library, this intimate multi-course pairing experience explores Beaulieu Vineyard's most celebrated wines, each presented with thoughtful culinary alignment and historical context.

$150 per person | 120 minutes

The Time Traveler Tasting Experience

A library-focused exploration spanning generations of Beaulieu Vineyard winemaking, featuring rare and limited historic wine selections paired with culinary preparations inspired by archived recipes, offering guests a sensory view of BV's past across generations.

$300 per person | 120 minutes

Reservations open April 20 at bvwines.com, with guest experiences beginning July 13 following the Hospitality Center's grand opening.

About Beaulieu Vineyard

Established in Rutherford, Napa Valley, in 1900, Beaulieu Vineyard (BV) is one of the region's most historic wineries and a foundational force in the development of California fine wine. Long regarded as a standard‑bearer for Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon, BV's legacy has been shaped by the vision of founders Georges and Fernande de Latour and the lasting influence of legendary enologist André Tchelistcheff. Since its debut in 1940, Georges de Latour Private Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon has stood as a benchmark for the region and remains among the most collected American wines. Today, Beaulieu Vineyard continues to steward its Rutherford estate with a respect for tradition and a deliberate commitment to excellence. For more information, visit bvwines.com or follow bvwines on Instagram.

Media Contacts:

Tia Butts, Beaulieu Vineyard PR Director, [email protected], (707) 721-2082

Nike Communications, [email protected]

High-resolution images available for download:

BV Arrival Courtyard Rendering

BV Rutherford Atrium Rendering

SOURCE Beaulieu Vineyard