Beaumont Attorney Clint Brasher Named to The Best Lawyers in America

BEAUMONT, Texas, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brasher Law Firm founding partner Clint Brasher has earned selection to the 2022 edition of The Best Lawyers in America. Recognized for his work in insurance law, Mr. Brasher's designation as a Best Lawyer places him among the nation's top leading lawyers in this practice area.

"I am grateful to my peers in the legal community for providing the positive feedback that led to my inclusion in this year's rankings," said Mr. Brasher. "And while I appreciate the honors that have been extended my way, what I am most proud of is the consistent record of success our firm has and continues to deliver to clients."

Mr. Brasher has practiced law since 1999 and focuses on first-party insurance and bad-faith insurance litigation. Among his successes, he secured a $1.7 million award for the First Baptist Church of Vidor after the church's insurance company offered an initial payment of only $4,022 for damages caused by Hurricane Rita. Mr. Brasher also won the largest verdict in a residential insurance claim case, $858,000, for a claim that was originally denied due to policy limitations.

This is not the first time Mr. Brasher's insurance work is being honored. In 2020, he was named for the third consecutive year to the list of Texas Super Lawyers. A member of the Million-Dollar Advocates Forum, he has maintained the highest AV Preeminent peer-review rating from Martindale-Hubbell since 2013. In addition to his insurance practice, Mr. Brasher is Board Certified by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization in Personal Injury Trial Law.

Since launching in 1983, The Best Lawyers in America has become a definitive guide to legal excellence and the top legal talent in the country. Inclusion on its lists, which are compiled using exhaustive peer review surveys in which tens of thousands of attorneys vote on the abilities of other lawyers, is considered highly credible and a significant honor in the legal industry.

Texas-based Brasher Law Firm is dedicated to fighting for the rights and interests of its clients using its unique and passionate approach to litigation. Brasher represents individuals throughout Texas, Louisiana and Oklahoma in cases involving personal injury claims, insurance claims, employment law and maritime law. For more information, visit https://brasherattorney.com/.

