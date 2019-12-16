Beaumont Health, Universal Health Services break ground on new mental health hospital

DEARBORN, Mich., Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Beaumont Health and Universal Health Services broke ground today on a new mental health hospital in Dearborn. The two organizations formed a joint venture to address the state's growing, unmet need for accessible, high-quality and advanced mental health services.

Construction will begin in early 2020 on the new 150-bed hospital. It will be located across the street from Beaumont Hospital, Dearborn, on eight acres of vacant land on Rotunda Drive, near the Southfield Freeway. The facility is expected to open in early to mid-2021.

"Our mental health plans extend beyond the walls of the new facility. The new hospital will help us coordinate the entire continuum of services for comprehensive inpatient and outpatient mental health care, clinical training and innovative new approaches to accessing care. Beaumont Health and UHS will provide specialized care for patients, along with medical residencies, clinical training and the latest telehealth technology," Beaumont Health CEO John Fox said. "Beaumont Health remains committed to highly specialized academic training programs, including the addition of graduate medical education programs in psychiatry, psychopharmacology and other clinical training opportunities."

Beaumont Health selected UHS, one of the nation's largest and most respected providers of hospitals and healthcare services, as its partner because of its long-standing commitment to patient and family-centered mental health care, strong clinical outcomes and proven track record of partnering with academic, regional networks and community-based entities. UHS operates more than 200 behavioral health hospitals serving more than 600,000 patients annually across the country. UHS will be the majority owner of the joint venture and will oversee the day-to-day operations and management of the new mental health facility.



The new $40 million mental health hospital will encompass more than 100,000-square-feet and will double Beaumont Health's current capacity for inpatient mental health care.



"UHS is proud to partner with Beaumont Health in bringing these needed services. Integration of behavioral health and physical healthcare services can decrease unnecessary emergency department visits, reduce unnecessary inpatient admissions and enhance patient compliance with treatment leading to better clinical outcomes and higher patient satisfaction," said Matt Peterson, UHS Executive Vice President and President, Behavioral Health Division. "As we continue to increase awareness and change the conversation about mental health and addiction issues, we remain committed to our top priority of saving lives and improving communities."



Features of the new facility include:

multidisciplinary teams including psychiatrists, internal medicine physicians, other specialists, certified clinical pharmacists, social workers, psychologists, therapists and other clinical support staff;

an integrated assessment and referral center to support the community and Beaumont Health Emergency Centers; and

substance use disorder treatment for those who are also receiving care for a mental health diagnosis.

In the future, Beaumont Health plans to transition its current inpatient mental health services to this location, with expanded programs that serve adult, pediatric and geriatric patients.

Beaumont Health and UHS also plan to implement a comprehensive telemedicine program to support its nine emergency rooms and other patient care settings across the system. This technology will offer faster, remote access to health care providers and services.

Statewide Need

Mental health is one of the top concerns among health care providers, government officials, legislators and community service organizations in Michigan and across the country.

Nearly one in five Americans, or 43.8 million adults, has a mental health condition. Between 1999 and 2016, suicide rates in Michigan increased 32.9 percent. Suicide is one of the leading causes of death in the state, according to the National Institute of Mental Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"This is an exciting day – not just for the people of Dearborn – but for all of Southeast Michigan," said Dingell. "I know what it's like to talk to a loved one who needs care but has nowhere to turn or providers are far away. Expanding treatment options in the community allows patients to remain close to friends and family which provides a stable base that will result in better outcomes. I thank Beaumont, UHS, and the City of Dearborn for making this groundbreaking a reality," U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Dearborn, said.



Beaumont Health

Beaumont Health is Michigan's largest health care system and is most preferred for health care in Southeast Michigan, according to NRC Health survey data. The not-for-profit organization was created to provide patients with greater access to compassionate, extraordinary care, every day. Beaumont Health has a total annual net patient revenue of $4.7 billion and consists of eight hospitals with 3,429 beds, 145 outpatient sites, nearly 5,000 affiliated physicians, 38,000 employees and 3,500 volunteers. In 2018, Beaumont Health had about 178,000 inpatient discharges, 18,000 births and 573,000 emergency visits.



Universal Health Services, Inc.

One of the nation's largest and most respected providers of hospitals and healthcare services, Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE: UHS) has built an impressive record of achievement and performance. Growing steadily since its inception into an esteemed Fortune 500 corporation, UHS today has annual revenues of over $10 billion. In 2019, UHS was recognized as one of the World's Most Admired Companies by Fortune, ranked #293 on the Fortune 500; and in 2017, listed #275 in Forbes inaugural ranking of America's Top 500 Public Companies.

Our operating philosophy is as effective today as it was 40 years ago, enabling us to provide compassionate care to our patients and their loved ones: Build or acquire high quality hospitals in rapidly growing markets, invest in the people and equipment needed to allow each facility to thrive, and become the leading healthcare provider in each community we serve.

Headquartered in King of Prussia, PA, UHS has more than 87,000 employees and through its subsidiaries operates 26 acute care hospitals, 327 behavioral health facilities, 40 outpatient facilities and ambulatory care access points, an insurance offering, a physician network and various related services located in 37 U.S. states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the United Kingdom. It acts as the advisor to Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust (NYSE:UHT). For additional information on the Company, visit our web site: http://www.uhsinc.com .

