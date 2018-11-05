Beaumont Health, Universal Health Services partner on significant, comprehensive new project to enhance mental health services in Michigan

Beaumont selected UHS, one of the nation's largest and most respected mental health hospital management companies, as its partner because of its long-standing commitment to patient and family-centered care, strong clinical outcomes and proven track record of partnering with academic, regional networks and community-based entities. UHS operates more than 200 mental health hospitals serving more than 600,000 patients annually across the country. UHS will be the majority owner of the joint venture and will oversee the day-to-day operations and management of the new mental health facility.

"The shortage of resources for mental health is a national problem and very much one here in Southeast Michigan," Beaumont Health President and CEO John Fox said. "Beaumont and UHS intend to substantially fill that gap by providing specialized care for patients, along with investing in medical residencies, clinical training and the latest in telehealth technology."

The mental health partnership strategy will include:

construction of a new, dedicated mental health hospital – a $40 million initiative, expanding more than 100,000-square-feet, that will double Beaumont's current capacity for inpatient mental health care;

a continued commitment to highly specialized academic training programs, including the addition of Beaumont graduate medical education programs in psychiatry, psychopharmacology and other clinical training opportunities

enhanced and expanded intensive day programs and outpatient care

"UHS is extremely pleased to be working with Beaumont Health, a premier organization, to provide these critically needed services in Michigan," Universal Health Services Executive Vice President and President of the Behavioral Health Division Debbie Osteen said. "We continue to expand upon our joint venture partnerships with health care organizations across the country. Our mutual goal is always to provide patients and their loved ones with compassionate and high-quality mental health care, services and support."

Construction will begin in early 2019 on the 150-bed, free-standing hospital, which will be located across the street from Beaumont Hospital, Dearborn, on eight acres of vacant land on Oakwood Boulevard, near the Southfield Freeway. The facility is expected to open in early to mid-2021.

"We will consider the new building our ninth hospital. However, this endeavor is so much more than bricks and mortar – it will be the new 'hub' from which we will coordinate the entire continuum of services for comprehensive inpatient and outpatient mental health care, clinical training and innovative new approaches to accessing care," Fox added.

Within three years, inpatient mental health services across Beaumont Health will consolidate and grow into this one location, serving adult, pediatric and geriatric patients. The current outpatient and day programs across Beaumont's system will be enhanced to continue to meet the needs of patients who desire outpatient treatment closer to home.

Other features the new facility will include:

the collaboration of multidisciplinary teams including psychiatrists, internal medicine physicians, other specialists, certified clinical pharmacists, social workers, psychologists, therapists and other clinical support staff;

an integrated assessment and referral center to support the community and Beaumont Health Emergency Centers; and

substance use disorder treatment for those who are also receiving care for a mental health diagnosis.

Beaumont Hospital, Taylor, President and administrative lead of the mental health initiative, Lee Ann Odom, said, "We are proud to partner with a high-quality organization, with a national reputation, that will greatly enhance our efforts regionally to uphold our commitment to patient and family-centered care."

Over time, Beaumont plans to implement a comprehensive telemedicine program that will support its nine emergency rooms and other patient care settings across the system. This advanced technology will offer faster, remote access to health care providers and services.

"We are pleased to partner with Beaumont Health to serve the greater Detroit community," said Universal Health Services Regional Vice President Diane Henneman. "UHS brings national resources with a local focus, currently operating four facilities in Michigan, where we have proudly served the community for 35 years. Our long-standing commitment to quality care and expertise in the field of mental health will enable us, in partnership with Beaumont, to enhance the level of care provided to some of this region's most vulnerable patients."

Statewide Need

Mental health care continues to be at the forefront of societal concerns among health care providers, government officials, legislators and community service organizations in Michigan and across the country.

Nearly one in five Americans, or 43.8 million adults, has a diagnosable mental health condition. Between 1999 and 2016, suicide rates in Michigan increased 32.9 percent, and suicide continues to be one of the leading causes of death in the state, according to the National Institute of Mental Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"There have been many conversations at the state level about the increasing necessity for mental health services, and the need outpaced our ability to meet that demand," Odom added.

The Michigan House of Representatives released a report earlier this year from the House C.A.R.E.S. Task Force that provides recommendations on ways to improve mental health services across the state. The report focuses on a variety of different settings including health care, education and criminal justice. In addition, the Michigan Health and Hospital Association have also created a task force on behavioral health. Both Beaumont and UHS actively participate in these conversations at a state level.

"Mental health care of this caliber requires a team approach – all hands on deck," U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Dearborn, said. "With this project, Beaumont and UHS are taking a monumental next step to address the shortage of mental health care available in Southeast Michigan by increasing access to essential services that will benefit all of Michigan."

Fox added, "We listened to our community to learn how we can deliver more meaningful care. With this project, we intend to provide what's needed to benefit those who need our help."



Beaumont Health

Beaumont Health is Michigan's largest health care system and is most preferred for health care in the tri-county area, according to National Research Corp. survey data. A not-for-profit organization, it was formed in 2014 by Beaumont Health System, Botsford Hospital and Oakwood Healthcare to provide patients with the benefit of greater access to extraordinary, compassionate care, no matter where they live in Southeast Michigan. Beaumont Health has total net revenue of $4.5 billion and consists of eight hospitals with 3,429 beds, 187 outpatient sites, nearly 5,000 physicians, 38,000 employees and 3,500 volunteers. In 2017, Beaumont Health had 175,688 inpatient discharges, 17,789 births and 574,591 emergency visits. For more information, visit beaumont.org.

Universal Health Services, Inc.

One of the nation's largest and most respected hospital companies, Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE: UHS) has built an impressive record of achievement and performance. Growing steadily since its inception into an esteemed Fortune 500 corporation, UHS today has annual revenues of $10 billion. In 2018, UHS was recognized as one of the World's Most Admired Companies by Fortune, ranked #268 on the Fortune 500; and in 2017, listed #275 in Forbes inaugural ranking of America's Top 500 Public Companies.

Our operating philosophy is as effective today as it was 40 years ago, enabling us to provide compassionate care to our patients and their loved ones: Build or acquire high quality hospitals in rapidly growing markets, invest in the people and equipment needed to allow each facility to thrive, and become the leading healthcare provider in each community we serve.

Headquartered in King of Prussia, PA, UHS has more than 83,000 employees and through its subsidiaries operates more than 326 inpatient acute care hospitals and behavioral health facilities, and 32 outpatient and other facilities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United Kingdom.

SOURCE Beaumont Health; Universal Health Services

