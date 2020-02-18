Beaumont Health Working with Blockit to Provide Digital Care Coordination Platform

DALLAS and SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Beaumont Health, Michigan's largest health care system, has contracted with Blockit Inc., a leader in digital care coordination. Blockit will offer provider referral and online patient self-scheduling solutions for patients served throughout Beaumont's extensive care delivery system. Blockit's solution facilitates patient referrals, helping ensure patients are appropriately followed up on to help patients stay healthy.

"Providers like Beaumont work tirelessly to coordinate their patients' care and arrange appointments, generally through countless phone calls, faxes and even email," said Blockit CEO, Jake McCarley. "Our technology helps put an end to those manual processes, allowing them to not only focus more on their patients' health, but to also dramatically improve the delivery of care."

Blockit's platform has served more than two million patients since its founding two years ago. Its award-winning platform will enable Beaumont to simplify care coordination and improve patient access through digital, seamless scheduling that navigates patients from one appointment to the next while keeping health care providers "in the loop".

"It is important for Beaumont to offer our patients a continuum of care," Beaumont Health Chief Operating Officer Carolyn Wilson said. "Our patients are at the center of everything we do. And, our patients have asked for the ability to schedule follow-up appointments, on the spot, regardless of what electronic health record system their health care provider uses."

Created by technology and health care experts, Blockit's solution is the only platform that is truly integrated across an entire health system, providing new visibility and insights into a patient's care journey.

About Blockit

Blockit's focus on simplifying healthcare processes for everyone motivated the company to build technologies that improve patient access and lead to better patient outcomes. By combining advanced technology with expert service and support, Blockit removes the barriers that stand in the way of patient access and care. Find out more at blockitnow.com.

About Beaumont Health

Beaumont Health is Michigan's largest health care system and is most preferred for health care in Southeast Michigan, according to NRC Health survey data. The not-for-profit organization was created to provide patients with greater access to compassionate, extraordinary care, every day. Beaumont Health has a total annual net patient revenue of $4.7 billion and consists of eight hospitals with 3,429 beds, 145 outpatient sites, 23 urgent care centers, nearly 5,000 affiliated physicians, 38,000 employees and 3,500 volunteers. In 2018, Beaumont Health had about 178,000 inpatient discharges, 18,000 births and 573,000 emergency visits.

