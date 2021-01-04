Beaumont Joins the Lonestar Coastal Alliance in an Effort to Promote Tourism to the Texas Gulf Coast and Lobby for National Recreation Distinction

The proposed Lone Star Coastal National Recreation Area (LSCNRA) includes the upper and middle Texas Gulf Coast from the Matagorda Peninsula to the Sabine Pass, across Brazoria, Galveston and Jefferson counties, all within an hour or two drive from Houston. By granting the region national park status, the group would be able to preserve important conservation areas while promoting nature and heritage tourism and enhanced outdoor recreation opportunities.

A 2017 economic impact study projected that the designation of the LSCNRA would likely add $140 million in local sales and 3,485 jobs to the four-county LSCNRA area in its first ten years of operation. Plans are being made to bring the important piece of legislation to Congress.

The new website, Explore Lonestar Coastal, launched last week with over 300 points of interest, itineraries, and trip planning tools. Local stakeholders have personally nominated all areas as standout attractions and experiences that highlight the area's uniqueness.

About Visit Beaumont: On the border between Louisiana and the Lone Star State, Beaumont is a little bit Cajun, a lot Texan, and 100% unique for the South. Come explore the bayous, birding, and unique culinary landscape and see where the world was changed forever in one of America's original Boomtowns.

