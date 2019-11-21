Beautiful Brokenness Ministries Named "2019 TOP-RATED NONPROFIT" by GreatNonprofits

MINERAL, Va., Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Beautiful Brokenness Ministries announced today it has been named a "2019 Top-Rated Nonprofit" by GreatNonprofits, the leading provider of user reviews of charities and nonprofits.

Beautiful Brokenness Ministries provides life-changing equine assisted learning services in Central Virginia, resulting in hope and healing.

Director, Katy Pistole, on her rescued horse, Scooter.

"We are honored to be named a 2019 Top-Rated Nonprofit," says Katy Pistole, Executive Director and Founder. We are proud of our accomplishments this year, including a new line up of courses and events at The Center for Equine Assisted Discipleship.

The Top-Rated Nonprofit Award is based on the rating and number of reviews Beautiful Brokenness Ministries received from volunteers, donors and aid recipients. "I am so blessed to have met Katy and Scooter. Her ability to make me see God and what we should be doing (two eyes on Our Father at all times) is so amazing. I get it! In all the years I have had horses, never have I put my relationship with God in such a understandable light. Katy is so patient, well-spoken and genuine you can see the anointing God has over her. Thank you, Katy and Scooter for helping me through a very difficult journey and seeing myself and my Father on my level." Mary Merritt, recipient, volunteer, donor, Board member

"Beautiful Brokenness Ministries is a great example of a nonprofit making a real difference in their community," said Perla Ni, CEO of GreatNonprofits, "Their award is well-deserved recognition not only of their work, but the tremendous support they receive, as shown by the many outstanding reviews they have received from people who have direct experience working with Beautiful Brokenness Ministries."

GreatNonprofits is the leading website where people share stories about their personal experiences on more than 1.6 million charities and nonprofits. The GreatNonprofits Top-Rated Awards are the only awards for nonprofits determined by those who have direct experience with the charities – as donors, volunteers and recipients of aid.

Our mission is to draw God's children into His abundant Love through His rescue, redemption, and reconciliation of mankind, paralleled in our relationship with our rescued horses.

