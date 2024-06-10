Beautiful by Drew Barrymore Names Earthbound to Spearhead Brand Expansion at Walmart

NEW YORK, June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Earthbound, a leading product design, licensing, and brand growth company, has been chosen as the exclusive licensing agency for Beautiful™ by Drew Barrymore at Walmart.

Esteemed actress and founder of Barrymore Brands, Drew Barrymore, and Made by Gather founder and CEO, Shae Hong, co-founded Beautiful in 2021. Their vision was to create a collection that inspires people to make more beautiful moments in the kitchen – together.

Beautiful fills a void in kitchenware space by offering high performance appliances with an elevated design. The aptly named line has gone viral for its soft yet unexpected color palette and sleek, modern silhouettes. From coffee machines and toasters to frying pans and cutlery, Barrymore's mission was to offer an assortment of everyday essentials that people would feel proud to leave out on their countertops.

This past spring, Barrymore and Hong developed Beautiful's first furniture line at Walmart. The stunning assortment features everything from elevated wooden tables to cozy accent chairs – all at an affordable price point, including the boucle Drew Chair which sold out in 72 hours.

Earthbound will partner with Beautiful to grow its existing business and expand the brand's offering. By leveraging Earthbound's expertise in managing some of the most well-known brands at mass retail, Beautiful will find new and exciting ways to enter consumers' homes.

"Drew Barrymore and her team have built a remarkable brand that inspires consumers to find beauty in their everyday lives," stated Jeff Cohen, co-founder and CEO of Earthbound. "We see an incredible opportunity to scale the brand's offering at Walmart even further. We are thrilled to partner with Beautiful and Made by Gather on this next chapter."

"Drew and I know the importance of finding the right partner and we're excited to work with Jeff and the Earthbound team to take Beautiful beyond the kitchen," said Shae Hong, founder and CEO of Made by Gather. "Walmart consumers deserve beautiful things that inspire them in every room of the home, and at a price point that works with their lives."

For more information and for licensing inquiries, please contact Irwin Cohen

About Earthbound

Earthbound is a leading global licensing, brand management and retail service company. With 24 years of expertise in retail brand licensing, product development, and product design, Earthbound connects world-renowned brands with best-in-class partners to expand product offerings and achieve unprecedented growth on a global scale. For more information, please visit www.earthboundbrands.com.

About Beautiful™

Beautiful, launched in March 2021, combines elegant design, contemporary colors and modern silhouettes for high-performance appliances and cookware that look beautiful in everyone's kitchen. Beautiful was co-founded by Drew Barrymore and Made by Gather Founder and CEO Shae Hong with the intention of offering innovative, purposeful, and affordable products that bring people together. For more information, please visit BeautifulbyDrew.com or follow @beautifulbydrew on Instagram.

About Drew Barrymore and Barrymore Brands

Drew Barrymore is the founder of Barrymore Brands. With a lifetime of experience in the entertainment industry as an award-winning actor, producer, and director, she brings her anything-is-possible approach and tireless dedication to brand building. In 2013, she launched FLOWER Beauty. Since then, she has added Eyewear, Hair Tools to the family of brands. In 2021, in partnership with Shae Hong and Made by Gather, Barrymore introduced Beautiful kitchen tools and appliances, which continues to expand into new categories at Walmart. While focused on creating inspired and accessible purpose-driven products, Drew has also launched several national media endeavors: The Drew Barrymore Show on CBS, DREW Magazine with a360media, and Rebel Homemaker: Food, Family, Life with Dutton Books. For the latest, follow @DrewBarrymore, and @BeautifulbyDrew.

About Made by Gather

Founded in 2003 by entrepreneur Shae Hong, Made by Gather designs and manufactures a portfolio of kitchen essential brands for the modern, design-savvy consumer. The Made by Gather family of brands includes bella®, Beautiful by Drew®, and CRUX®. Made by Gather brands can be found online and in stores at major retailers nationwide. For more on Made by Gather please visit www.madebygather.com

