"Beautiful China, I am an Actor" 2024 Business Climate Action Cases Released at COP29, Demonstrating Corporate Climate Responsibility

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At a critical moment for global climate action, Chinese corporates are responding to the theme of COP29, "Enhancing Ambition, Implementing Action," with concrete actions. On November 18th, the conference for the "Beautiful China, I am an Actor" 2024 Business Climate Action Cases was successfully held at COP29, showcasing the active role and innovative practices of Chinese corporates in ecological civilization construction.

During the COP29, the Center for Environmental Education and Communication (CEEC) of the China's Ministry of Ecology and Environment, C Team, and the Vanke Foundation jointly released the "Beautiful China, I am an Actor" 2024 Business Climate Action Cases, aiming to demonstrate the positive role of Chinese enterprises in high-quality green and low-carbon development, ecological civilization education, and global climate governance.

The conference was moderated by Yang Peidan, Executive Director of C Team. Attending as speakers were Yan Shidong, Director General of CEEC,MEE China, Liu Xi, Senior Manager of Climate Change and Biodiversity at the Vanke Foundation, Xu Shilun, head of ESG at Onewo Inc., Sustainability Center, Li Jing, Director of ESG Management and Sustainability Department and Sustainability Officer of JA Solar, and Huang Ruijie, President of Harvard Undergraduate AI and Sustainability Group.

Director General Yan emphasized that enterprises are an important force in building ecological civilization. He mentioned that by 2023, China's manufacturing industry has established a cumulative total of 5,095 national green factories, 371 green industrial parks, 605 green supply chain management enterprises, and 73 ecological industrial parks. These achievements demonstrate the "main force" role of Chinese enterprises in green and low-carbon high-quality development, ecological civilization education, and participation in global climate governance.

Yang Peidan, Executive Director of C Team, introduced this year's case collection, highlighting best practices in key areas such as green manufacturing, green supply chains, circular economy, digital technology for emission reduction, comprehensive sustainability data disclosure, and public participation and education. She said that the 15 cases selected this year not only demonstrate the potential of business leaders in climate action but also provide a blueprint for other enterprises to follow. She particularly mentioned that this year's cases emphasizes the efforts to engage and educate the wider public, transforming climate awareness into collective action, which will result in significant collective impact.

Liu Xi, Senior Manager of Climate Change and Biodiversity at the Vanke Foundation, said that over the past six years, the Vanke Foundation has been continuously supporting the "Business Climate Action Case Collection." This year, the addition of outstanding enterprises demonstrates the determination and action of Chinese enterprises in addressing climate change and reflects the foundation's ongoing commitment and efforts in promoting green and low-carbon development. She introduced that the foundation is also deeply involved in key strategic areas such as pioneering and promoting carbon-neutral communities, breaking through waste management bottlenecks in communities, and telling Chinese climate stories.

As a representative of the enterprises included in the 2024 Business Climate Action Cases, Xu Shilun, Head of ESG at Onewo Sustainability Cente, shared the practical experience in property management industry in energy saving and emission reduction, as well as how to enhance emission management in public spaces through the "Magic Stone" AI system. Onewo, as a property management company, serves over 5,000 residential compounds, office buildings, and industrial parks across China. Its efforts in energy conservation and carbon reduction are of great significance in promoting the green transformation of the entire industry.

JA Solar is a member enterprise of the Chinese Corporate Climate Action (CCCA), and its "smart-enabled utilization of cold & heat sources" and "modification of air compressor system" have been included in previous case collections.

Li Jing, Director of ESG Management and Sustainable Development and Sustainability Officer of JA Solar, released JA Solar's first independent TCFD report at the meeting, showcasing new progress and achievements in climate work. As a global leading photovoltaic enterprise, JA Solar has always been contributing to climate change mitigation through renewable energy and released the Green to Green, Green to Grow, Green to Great sustainable development concept at COP27.

Huang Ruijie, President of the Harvard Undergraduate AI and Sustainability Group, called for actions. He said "I love to have more people here to collaborate between academia, industry, and government for better and sustainable future. "

The debut of the "Beautiful China, I am an Actor" 2024 Business Climate Action Cases witnesses the innovation and leadership of Chinese enterprises in climate action and will drive more enterprises to participate in climate action practices, providing valuable references and inspiration. Chinese enterprises are proving with practical actions that green transformation is not only feasible but also full of opportunities.

C Team is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting climate change response and sustainable development. Vanke Foundation envisions building sustainable communities, supports corporate climate action, and helps China achieve its dual-carbon goals.

SOURCE C Team