Beautiful, Professional Photo Editing Made Simple

PORTLAND, Maine, May 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Pro and enthusiast photographers are often faced with a dilemma: they need a fast, efficient workflow for post processing their images, but don't want to sacrifice the quality of their results. Most editing products on the market are not color graded for professional use, or require a lot of tweaking to achieve the desired look. Rebecca Lily has sought to fill this gap since 2009, with her collection of premium presets for Adobe Lightroom and Camera Raw for Photoshop.

Images: Whitney Hayes. Preset: 88. Images: Whitney Hayes. Preset: Phoenix.

Her newest product release, Rebecca Lily Pro Set V, offers a new world of bold color palettes for photographers who need a modern, easy solution for desktop editing. Pro V features a stunning dark & moody collection, the first of its kind; vibrant and impactful color presets; a full range of black & whites; and all-new bright and airy pastels with improved gradients and highlight detail.

"Pro Set V is more than an evolution in my product lineup," says Lily. "Beyond crafting presets that are technically sound and reliable, I believe in creating from an artistic approach. I don't emulate film or a look that has already been done before."

Each handcrafted preset is designed for optimal skin tone and luminosity, minimizing the need for retouch, and includes 4 - 5 versions to give photographers flexibility in choosing the strength of the effect. This makes it easy to quickly find the preferred edit without tweaking, and allows faster application of a cohesive look to a session with varying light. Rebecca Lily's products are used and advocated by some of the most influential names in the industry.

"Rebecca Lily presets breathe life into a slightly lacking image, giving it the perfect amount of brightness, saturation, and mood. I think that what I most prefer about the presets for my fashion images is what they do to skin tones. I think that skin tones can be so difficult to properly edit, and Rebecca Lily presets seamlessly create perfect skin tones," said Whitney Hayes, a renowned fashion photographer based in Manhattan who has created visual work for brands like Caroline Herrera, Nike, Coach and Vogue.

Rebecca Lily Pro Set V is available for $119 and contains 156 presets: 93 color, 20 black & white, and 43 tools. Pro V has been designed and extensively tested for reliable results on all camera models including Canon, Nikon, Leica, Fuji, Sony, Hasselblad and Phase One. This product can be applied to both RAW and JPG files, and both Lightroom and ACR versions are included with every set.

About Rebecca Lily

Rebecca Lily was founded in 2009 and offers professional color grading products for Adobe Lightroom and Camera Raw, bringing timeless, artistic color palettes into the modern digital photographer's workflow.

Designed for use in both professional and enthusiast environments, they are versatile with all types of images, from fashion to street, wedding to landscape, and incorporate a unique one-click editing approach unmatched by competing products.

Media Contact

Emily Wilson

617-500-4287

194912@email4pr.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/beautiful-professional-photo-editing-made-simple-300648435.html

SOURCE Rebecca Lily