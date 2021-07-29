Beautiful.ai Announces Free Pro Subscription to Students, Furthering Commitment to Education

SAN FRANCISCO, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Beautiful.ai , the first presentation software that designs for you, today announced free Pro subscriptions of its software for students. In addition to the free subscription, Beautiful.ai also announced its semiannual $2,500 Power to Present scholarship spring 2021 award winner, Amelia Hickey.

The announcement of the free Pro subscriptions and Power to Present scholarship further enforces Beautiful.ai's belief that design and education should be accessible for all and the company's mission of changing the way the world presents and democratizing design so that everyone can create professionally designed slides with ease. Through Beautaiful.ai, students have access to education and design, focusing on the most essential part of the presentation — the story.

"We believe in the combined power of design and education and, when put in the hands of students, the creative and intellectual possibilities are endless," said Mitch Grasso , founder and CEO of Beautiful.ai. "Students already have a lot to worry about on a day-to-day basis. Presentations shouldn't be one of them. By providing students with the free Pro version of Beautiful.ai, we hope to give time back to students to understand the material they're covering rather than worry about the design."

Backed by artificial intelligence and educational smart templates, Beautiful.ai's presentation software gives students the tools they need to ace their classroom presentations, scale their projects and easily collaborate with peers – all for free. Beautiful.ai's presentation software does the design work for its users, meaning students can create beautiful, engaging presentations in a fraction of the time. To get free access to Beautiful.ai, students only need to verify their school email address.

To make education itself more accessible and because it supports students and the educational community, Beautiful.ai offers a $2,500 scholarship each spring and fall for students working toward becoming experts in presentations, communications and design. The scholarship is not based on degree and is open to undergraduate, graduate and professional students across the United States. This year's winner, Hickey, is currently a student at Arizona State University (ASU).

"I hope to apply what I've learned about communication through a variety of media on a global scale and work to curb some of the greatest threats facing our nation and our world from a standpoint of diplomacy," said Hickey. "I thank Beautiful.ai for its support, which has brought me closer than ever to achieving that goal."

For more information or to get free student access to the Pro version of Beautiful.ai, please visit: https://www.beautiful.ai/education .

