Beautisan Revitalizes Aging Skin

Ananta Medicare's Popular 9-Complex Drink Helps Slow the Effects of Aging for Middle-Aged Consumers

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The aging process takes place over a long period of time. Once a human reaches maturity and stops growing, their bodies almost immediately begin to go in the opposite direction — including their skin. As soon as a man or woman passes the age of 25 to 30 years old, they begin to produce less collagen and hyaluronic acid. External factors, such as exposure to sunlight, as well as the simple passage of time, and the internal effects of things like oxidative stress , work together to age the skin, as well. This leads to the formation of wrinkles and the loss of elasticity.

Ananta Medicare has invested in its innovative dietary supplement Beautisan as a way to help slow and correct the natural skin-aging issue. The unique drink consists of a 9-complex formula that includes large quantities of Japanese fish collagen peptides, with 13 g per bottle as well as Hyaluronic acid, Coenzyme Q10, and vitamins A, B, C, and E.

"The goal of Beautisan is to fight the effects of skin aging from the inside," explains Ananta president Pradeep Jain, "As you age, there is more need for internal support to slow and ease the effects of time and the wear and tear that it has on your body's largest organ. Beautisan is a nutraceutical vitamin-collagen complex that is formulated to provide support for aging skin."

Beautisan's support of healthy skin makes it an ideal way to help manage a variety of different skin-related symptoms. The product can help office workers struggling with a dry air environment. It can also care for skin negatively affected by tanning or stretch marks. Along with functioning as an anti-aging agent and skin rejuvenation tool, Beautisan has shown in clinical trials that it can help with general health. Among its many benefits, the complex aims to restore and protects cells, bolster the immune system, and aid in the development and restoration of connective tissue in blood vessels as well as skin, joints, cartilage, muscles, and tendons.

Beautisan is crafted to help the body and may help address daily symptoms, slow the effects of time on the skin, and sustain overall bodily health. Ananta Medicare's global audience already benefits from its use, and now thanks to its recent entry into the U.S. marketplace, Americans can access its anti-aging support, as well.

About Ananta Medicare

Ananta Medicare Limited was founded in 1999 and consists of a group of companies that specialize in the manufacturing and marketing of high-quality products with natural components. These include generic medicines, dietary supplements, and cosmetics. The brand has plants in India, each dedicated to specific manufacturing needs. It also has offices in the UK, India, and Ukraine. The company's vision has always been to protect and preserve health and increase quality of life. Learn more at www.anantamedicare.us .

Sourabh Kumar

Business Development Manager

Ananta Medicare Limited

+91 9570620303

[email protected]

SOURCE Ananta