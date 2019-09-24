Beauty & Wellness Brand, STUNN Collective, is Transforming the Definition of Beauty, Two Supplements at a Time

"We want to see a world where everyone has the confidence to truly believe in their own beauty and the support to reach their full potential," commented Ashleigh DePass, STUNN Collective co-founder. "Our vision is to transform the definition of beautiful."

STUNN Collective sees their supplements as "seed's", transforming women's skin, minds, and lives from the inside out. These "seeds" will create an empowering ritual, acting as a physical mantra reminding them of their greatness every morning and night.

STUNN supplements were developed to work synergistically, providing around the clock skin and lifestyle support. Their flagship products were formulated with a blend of science-backed herbs, extracts and adaptogens that support cellular regeneration, stimulate collagen, strengthen elasticity, boost hydration and amplify radiance, while improving energy and cognition throughout the day and instilling a sense of calm and relaxation at night.

Their supplements are vegan, cruelty-free, non-GMO, gluten-free, contain no fillers or chemicals, and are third-party lab tested to guarantee quality, potency and efficacy. Both products are available exclusively at STUNNco.com

Not surprisingly, the anticipation surrounding STUNN Collective's launch is high.

An early adopter raved, "Obsessed! My skin tone is so much more even and balanced, and the dark circles under my eyes are significantly reduced. AM gave me a boost of energy throughout the day and PM helped with my sleep, digestion, and my mood was noticeably better almost immediately."

Learn more at STUNNco.com.

