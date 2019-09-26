Beauty & Wellness Incubator HATCHBEAUTY BRANDS Reinvents Celebrity Makeup Artist Kristofer Buckle's Namesake Line

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HATCHBEAUTY BRANDS, the beauty and wellness incubator that produced found®, NatureWell®, Orlando Pita Play®, and many more, announced today that they will be reinventing celebrity cosmetic brand, Kristofer Buckle Beauty.

"As the beauty and digital spaces continue to evolve, we are excited to utilize our new digital team to ensure our incubation and marketing capabilities remain best-in-class and steeped in innovation––and Kristofer Buckle was the perfect place to start," stated Tracy Holland, CEO of HATCHBEAUTY BRANDS. "Kristofer has been integral in everything from brand conception and formulation to product development and creative direction––I can't express how excited HATCHBEAUTY BRANDS is to finally bring his vision to life."

Kristofer Buckle Beauty's refresh was spearheaded by VP of Digital & E-Commerce of HATCHBEAUTY BRANDS, Scotty Rill, who formerly served as the head of digital at Stila Cosmetics. With the help of Rill and the new in-house digital team, Buckle is back with a robust direct-to-consumer offering and a dynamic digital campaign that introduces fans to a fresh take on the transformative power of makeup––one that echoes Kristofer's personal mantra, "Why be beautiful when you can be anything."

"I truly believe that anyone can be anything––to me, makeup is about so much more than beauty, it's about becoming the you, you want to be," said Buckle, "I wanted to revitalize my line with the "Be Anything" campaign to encourage others to be confident, be bold, be fearless- to use makeup as a transformative tool, so they can fill in their own blanks, so to speak."

Crafted with expert-driven, artistry-inspired formulas for the cost-savvy modern makeup lover; Kristofer Buckle is expected to go head-to-head with celebrity-driven beauty industry leaders such as Pat McGrath's namesake line and Lady Gaga's HAUS Laboratories.

Kristofer added, "I love sharing formulas that work, supported by my technique and philosophy of beauty. Gone are the days of intimidating, exclusive beauty…Beauty is for all of us and I invite everyone to discover their potential."

Kristofer Buckle's digital refresh is now live, along with the multi-platform "Be Anything" campaign. HATCHBEAUTY BRANDS anticipates that Kristofer's philosophies of transformation and empowerment will resonate with everybody's definition of beauty.

ABOUT KRISTOFER BUCKLE

Born and bred in New York, Kristofer began his career at the Metropolitan Opera after being scouted by an actress in Penn Station for his own personal style. He was then catapulted into the fashion scene when Steven Meisel booked him for the cover of Vogue Italia. His work has since been featured on countless covers and in the pages of major publications like Vogue, Harper's Bazaar, Allure, Marie Claire, Cosmopolitan, Glamour, InStyle and Rolling Stone. He has also worked on some of the most iconic music videos of our time. His celebrity clientele includes Mariah Carey, Christina Aguilera, Kelly Ripa, Sheryl Crow, Jessica Chastain and Blake Lively among others.

ABOUT HATCHBEAUTY BRANDS

Established in 2009, HATCHBEAUTY LLC expanded to HATCHBEAUTY BRANDS in 2019 with the announcement of minority investor Lion Capital. Now the first company to offer both beauty and wellness incubation, we are rapidly changing the landscape of brand innovation. From product conception and development to creative and strategic services, turnkey product and custom packaging, we are barrier-breakers who bring brands to life with incomparable speed and precision. We are a team of creators and collaborators—unapologetically committed to delivering the best of beauty and wellness. Current brands include, Found, NatureWell, Kristofer Buckle, Orlando Pita, Nailing Hollywood, Jenna Hip and Chad Kenyon.

