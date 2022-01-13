Beauty and Personal Care Market in Africa to grow at a CAGR of 2% | Product Innovation & Product Line Extension to Boost Growth | 17000+ Technavio Reports

Beauty and Personal Care Market in Africa 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our beauty and personal care market in Africa report cover the following areas:

Beauty and Personal Care Market in Africa 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Avon Products Inc., Beiersdorf AG, Coty Inc., Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., Johnson and Johnson, LOreal SA, Revlon Inc., The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., The Procter, and Gamble Co., and Unilever Group are some of the major market participants.

Beauty and Personal Care Market in Africa 2021-2025: Drivers & Challenges

The product innovation and product line extension, growing focus on Afrocentric requirements, and the rise in demand for men's personal care products will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the availability of counterfeit beauty and personal care products will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The holistic analysis of the drivers & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge.

Beauty and Personal Care Market in Africa 2021-2025: Segmentation

Product

Skincare



Hair Care



Color Cosmetics



Fragrances



Others

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Geography

South Africa



Kenya



Egypt (Arab Republic Of Egypt)

Nigeria



Rest Of Africa

Beauty and Personal Care Market in Africa 2021-2025: Revenue Generating Segment

The beauty and personal care market in Africa by the skincare segment will be significant for revenue generation. The skincare products segment consists of two main categories that include face skincare products and body skincare products. Products that fall under this segment include anti-aging skin care products, moisturizers, skin brightening products, wrinkle removers, and others. Consumers demand decent-quality and value-added skincare products at affordable prices. This intensifies market competition due to the presence of international and regional vendors.

Technavio report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the beauty and personal care market in Africa size and actionable market insights on each segment.

Beauty and Personal Care Market in Africa 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist the beauty and personal care market in Africa growth during the next five years

growth during the next five years Estimation of the beauty and personal care market in Africa size and its contribution to the parent market

size and its contribution to the parent market Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the beauty and personal care market in Africa

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the beauty and personal care market in Africa vendors

Beauty And Personal Care Market In Africa Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 1.26 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 0.51 Regional analysis South Africa, Kenya, Egypt (Arab Republic of Egypt), Nigeria, and the Rest of Africa Performing market contribution South Africa at 53% Key consumer countries South Africa, Kenya, Egypt (Arab Republic of Egypt), Nigeria, and the Rest of Africa Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Avon Products Inc., Beiersdorf AG, Coty Inc., Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., Johnson and Johnson, LOreal SA, Revlon Inc., The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., and Unilever Group Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

