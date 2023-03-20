Beauty and personal care market in Africa to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2026, Product innovation and product line extension to boost the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The size of the beauty and personal care market in Africa is estimated to grow by USD 5.28 billion from 2021 to 2026, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate. Product innovation and product line extension are driving the market growth. The demand for innovative products with advanced functionalities is high. Hence, vendors are focusing on manufacturing innovative products to meet evolving customer needs. They are also focusing on extending their existing product lines by introducing new beauty and personal care products as per customer requirements. The rise in the disposable income of customers has increased their spending power, which will further fuel market growth. For more insights on the market size - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Beauty and Personal Care Market in Africa

Beauty and personal care market in Africa - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on product (skincare, hair care, color cosmetics, fragrances, and others) and distribution channel (offline and online).

The skincare segment will account for a significant share of the market growth during the forecast period. This segment includes two main categories, namely face skin care products and body skincare products. Some of the products that fall under this segment include anti-aging skincare products, moisturizers, skin-brightening products, and wrinkle removers. There is a high demand for high-quality, value-added, and affordable skincare products. The rising awareness about skin health has increased the use of natural and organic skincare products. Other factors influencing the growth of this segment include the growing disposable income, rise in the middle-class population, rapid urbanization, and advertisements and promotions.

Geography overview

Based on geography, the beauty and personal care market in Africa is segmented into South Africa, Kenya, Egypt (Arab Republic of Egypt), Nigeria, and Rest of Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the beauty and personal care market in Africa.

South Africa will account for 53% of the market's growth during the forecast period. There is a high demand for high-quality products at affordable prices in the country. Some of the factors driving the growth of this segment include rapid urbanization, rising middle-class population, availability of various brands, emerging organized distribution channels, and the introduction of private-label beauty and personal care products. Online shopping is a key trend in the country due to the growing use of smartphones. Hence, vendors can create a strong online presence by offering their products on the online portals of third-party vendors.

Beauty and personal care market in Africa – Market dynamics

Leading trends influencing the market

The emergence of beauty and personal care products with natural ingredients is a key trend in the market.

is a key trend in the market. The growing awareness about the harmful effects of toxic chemicals used in beauty and personal care products has increased the demand for products with natural ingredients.

Therefore, vendors are focusing on manufacturing beauty and personal care products without parabens, toluene, formaldehyde, artificial fragrances, dibutyl phthalate (DBP), petroleum-based chemicals, butylated hydroxyanisole (BHA), and sulfates.

Manufacturers of hair care products and color cosmetics are also focusing on developing products with natural ingredients to attract customers.

These factors will increase the demand for beauty and personal care products with natural ingredients during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

The availability of counterfeit beauty and personal care products will challenge the market during the forecast period.

will challenge the market during the forecast period. Counterfeit products are contaminated with petrochemicals, bacteria, and harmful chemicals. Therefore, the use of such products can cause many health issues.

The production cost required to manufacture counterfeit beauty and personal care products is low, which reduces the prices of these products, which affects the sales and pricing strategies of major vendors.

The advent of e-commerce further increases the sales of counterfeit products.

Moreover, it is difficult for consumers to differentiate between authentic and fake products.

These factors will hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the beauty and personal care market in Africa between 2022 and 2026

between 2022 and 2026 Precise estimation of the size of the beauty and personal care market in Africa and its contribution to the parent market

and its contribution to the parent market Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of vendors

Africa beauty and personal care market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.5% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 5.28 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2021-2022 (%) 7.25 Key countries South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya, Egypt, and Rest of Africa Key companies profiled Africology Skincare and Spa, Amka Products Pty Ltd., Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft, Coty Inc.,s Esse Skincare, FTG Holdings LLC, Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd., House of Tara International, Juvias Place LLC, LOreal SA, Lulu and Marula, Natura and CO Holding SA, Oriflame Holding AG, Pauline Cosmetics Ltd., Revlon Inc, The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., Unilever PLC, Zaron Cosmetics Ltd., The Procter and Gamble Co., Tiger Consumer Brands Ltd., and Johnson and Johnson

Browse for Technavio Consumer Staples Market reports

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product

5.3 Skincare - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Hair care - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Color cosmetics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Fragrances - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.8 Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

8.2 Geographic comparison

8.3 South Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.4 Nigeria - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.5 Kenya - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.6 Egypt - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.7 Rest of Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.8 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft

11.4 Coty Inc.

11.5 Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

11.6 Johnson and Johnson

11.7 LOreal SA

11.8 Natura and CO Holding SA

11.9 Revlon Inc

11.10 The Estee Lauder Co. Inc.

11.11 The Procter and Gamble Co.

11.12 Unilever PLC

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

12.5 List of abbreviations

