Beauty and Personal Care Market in Africa to Grow by USD 1.26 bn | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

The product innovation and product line extension growing focus on Afrocentric requirements, and rise in demand for men's personal care products are some of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as the availability of counterfeit beauty and personal care products, adverse health effects of synthetic chemicals used in beauty and personal care products, and criticality in the provision of the value proposition for consumers will hamper the market growth.

Beauty And Personal Care Market In Africa: Product Landscape

The report is classified into skincare, hair care, color cosmetics, fragrances, and others in terms of product landscape. The skincare products are likely to retain their dominance in the market owing to the growing demand of skin brightening products, wrinkle removers, and others from consumers.

Beauty And Personal Care Market In Africa: Distribution Channel Landscape

The market is segmented by distribution channel into offline and online channels. The offline segment led the market in 2020 and will continue to account for the largest share during the forecast period.

Beauty And Personal Care Market In Africa: Geographic Landscape

By geography, South Africa is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 53% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from South Africa. The emergence of beauty and personal care products with natural ingredients will be one of the key factors influencing the beauty and personal care market growth in South Africa.

Companies Covered:

Avon Products Inc.

Beiersdorf AG

Coty Inc.

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.

Johnson and Johnson

LOreal SA

Revlon Inc.

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

The Procter and Gamble Co.

Unilever Group

Beauty And Personal Care Market In Africa Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 1.26 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 0.51 Regional analysis South Africa, Kenya, Egypt (Arab Republic of Egypt), Nigeria, and Rest of Africa Performing market contribution South Africa at 53% Key consumer countries South Africa, Kenya, Egypt (Arab Republic of Egypt), Nigeria, and Rest of Africa Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Avon Products Inc., Beiersdorf AG, Coty Inc., Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., Johnson and Johnson, LOreal SA, Revlon Inc., The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., and Unilever Group Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

