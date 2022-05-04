Beauty and Personal Care Market Size in Africa to grow by USD 1.26 billion from 2020 to 2025 | Driven by Product Innovation & Product Line Extension | Technavio

The potential growth difference for the beauty and personal care market in Africa between 2020 and 2025 is USD 1.26 billion . To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst .

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver - The key factor driving growth in the beauty and personal care market in Africa is product innovation and product line extension . Innovation is vital for the beauty and personal care market in Africa as the demand for innovative products offering optimal use and functionalities is high. The preference for beauty and personal care products that address multiple concerns within a minimal time span is also gaining momentum. To meet the evolving customer needs, vendors focus on manufacturing innovative products. They also focus on extending their existing product lines by introducing new beauty and personal care products tailored to customer requirements. A rise in the disposable income of customers heightens the spending power on beauty and personal care products and triggers market growth.

Segmentation Analysis

The beauty and personal care market in Africa report is segmented by Product (Skincare, Haircare, Color cosmetics, Fragrances, and Others), Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), and Geography (South Africa, Kenya, Egypt (Arab Republic of Egypt), Nigeria, and Rest of Africa).

The beauty and personal care market share growth in Africa by the skincare segment will be significant for revenue generation. The skincare products segment consists of two main categories that include face skincare products and body skincare products. Products that fall under this segment include anti-aging skin care products, moisturizers, skin brightening products, wrinkle removers, and others. Consumers demand decent-quality and value-added skincare products at affordable prices. This intensifies market competition due to the presence of international and regional vendors.

Some Companies Mentioned

The beauty and personal care market in Africa is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Avon Products Inc.



Beiersdorf AG



Coty Inc.



Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.



Johnson and Johnson



LOreal SA



Revlon Inc.



The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.



The Procter and Gamble Co.



Unilever Group

Beauty And Personal Care Market In Africa Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 2% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 1.26 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 0.51 Performing market contribution South Africa at 53% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Avon Products Inc., Beiersdorf AG, Coty Inc., Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., Johnson and Johnson, LOreal SA, Revlon Inc., The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., and Unilever Group Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Skincare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Hair care - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Color cosmetics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Fragrances - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel

Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

South Africa - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Kenya - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Egypt (Arab Republic of Egypt ) - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

(Arab Republic of ) - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Nigeria - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Rest of Africa - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Avon Products Inc.

Beiersdorf AG

Coty Inc.

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.

Johnson and Johnson

LOreal SA

Revlon Inc.

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

The Procter and Gamble Co.

Unilever Group

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

