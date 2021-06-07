Beauty and Personal Care Market to witness $ 1.26 Billion growth in Africa during 2021-2025 | Rising focus on Afrocentric requirements to drive growth | Technavio
Jun 07, 2021, 17:10 ET
NEW YORK, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Set to grow by USD 1.26 billion during 2021-2025, Technavio's latest market research report estimates the beauty and personal care market in Africa to register a CAGR of almost 2%. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Avon Products Inc., Beiersdorf AG, Coty Inc., Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., Johnson and Johnson, LOreal SA, Revlon Inc., The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., and Unilever Group are some of the major market participants. The growing focus on Afrocentric requirements will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Beauty and Personal Care Market in Africa 2021-2025: Segmentation
Beauty and Personal Care Market in Africa is segmented as below:
- Product
- Skincare
- Hair Care
- Color Cosmetics
- Fragrances
- Others
- Distribution Channel
- Offline
- Online
- Geography
- South Africa
- Kenya
- Egypt (Arab Republic Of Egypt)
- Nigeria
- Rest Of Africa
Beauty and Personal Care Market in Africa 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the beauty and personal care market in Africa provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Avon Products Inc., Beiersdorf AG, Coty Inc., Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., Johnson and Johnson, LOreal SA, Revlon Inc., The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., and Unilever Group.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Beauty and Personal Care Market in Africa size
- Beauty and Personal Care Market in Africa trends
- Beauty and Personal Care Market in Africa industry analysis
Product innovation and product line extension is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the availability of counterfeit beauty and personal care products may threaten the growth of the market.
Beauty and Personal Care Market in Africa 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist beauty and personal care market growth in Africa during the next five years
- Estimation of the beauty and personal care market size in Africa and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the beauty and personal care market in Africa
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the beauty and personal care market vendors in Africa
