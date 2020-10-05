Beauty and Personal Care Products Industry Pledges to Give Employees Meaningful Time Off to Vote

WASHINGTON, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With only weeks to go until the 2020 general election, the Personal Care Products Council (PCPC), representing global cosmetics and personal care products companies, announced today an industry pledge to provide employees meaningful time off to engage in civic activities around the November election. Member companies signing the pledge are coming together for the first time to encourage civic engagement and work to ensure a safe environment for employees to exercise their right to vote.

"PCPC and the beauty industry have always been ahead of the curve not only creating innovative products but also looking at innovative ways to conduct our businesses. This pledge is just another example," said PCPC Board Chair Keech Combe Shetty, executive chair of Combe Incorporated. "We don't wait around to be told we should be good corporate citizens. We do it because it's the right thing to do."

"Beauty and personal care businesses thrive when employees are engaged citizens and actively participate in their communities," said PCPC President and CEO Lezlee Westine. "Our members are among the first to come together as an industry to support employees by providing flexibility and resources to help them be active citizens."

Specifically, signing companies pledge to:

Provide employees work flexibility or time off for the November 2020 general election, including civic engagement activities, such as voting, volunteering, working at the polls or any other appropriate activity; and

The "Beauty Counts…Time to Vote" industry pledge is updated as additional companies sign on, and can be found in full here.

"Our employees deserve the necessary support to take time to vote and fulfill their civic duty safely," said Combe Shetty. "Our country thrives when all voices are heard and all votes are counted."

