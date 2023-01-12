Beauty and personal care products market size to grow by USD 57.45 billion from 2022 to 2027: Growth is driven by the growing popularity of anti-pollution skincare products - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The beauty and personal care products market is forecasted to grow by USD 57.45 billion from 2022 to 2027. However, the growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.06% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. AMOREPACIFIC Group Inc., Avon Products, Beiersdorf AG, Edgewell Personal Care Co., Helios Lifestyle Pvt Ltd., LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Oriflame Holding AG, Revlon Inc., Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., VI-JOHN GROUP, CHANEL Ltd., Coty Inc., Johnson and Johnson, Kao Corp., LOreal SA, Natura, and Co Holding SA, The Procter and Gamble Co., and Unilever PLC. are some of the major market participants. To know about the vendor offerings, request a sample report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Beauty and Personal Care Products Market 2023-2027

Beauty and personal care products market 2023-2027: Scope

The Beauty and personal care products market report also covers the following areas:

Beauty and personal care products market 2023-2027: Drivers and challenges

The growing popularity of anti-pollution skincare products is notably driving market growth. As air pollution increases worldwide, the demand for anti-pollution skin care products increases because they can combat the effects of air pollution on the skin or prevent pollution from damaging skin health. Anti-aging products treat wrinkles, lines, and age spots and improve skin tone, protect against ultraviolet (UV) rays, increase collagen production and help hydrate the skin. These anti-pollution products even help improve skin oxidation and protect skin from dangerous air pollution. Thus, such factors are expected to drive the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

However, adverse health effects of chemical/synthetic ingredients are major challenges impeding the market growth. Global awareness of the beauty problems caused by harmful chemicals in synthetic beauty and personal care products has grown. Such side effects have become a major challenge for care products globally. Chemical ingredients in synthetic beauty and personal care products cause many problems related to skin and hair. Moreover, the growing awareness of the side effects of synthetic products has encouraged consumers to turn to homemade or natural treatments, such as homemade skin care products, that are safe and effective. This is likely to restrain the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Beauty and personal care products market 2023-2027: Segmentation analysis

Product Outlook (USD Billion, 2017 - 2027)

Skincare products



Haircare products



Color cosmetics



Fragrances



Others

Channel Outlook (USD Billion, 2017 - 2027)

Offline



Online

Region Outlook (USD Billion, 2017 - 2027)

North America



The U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





Germany





France





Rest of Europe



APAC



China





India



Middle East & Africa

& Africa

Saudi Arabia





South Africa





Rest of the Middle East & Africa

&

South America



Chile





Brazil





Argentina

Beauty and personal care products market 2023-2027: Segmentation highlights

The beauty and personal care products market share growth by the skin care products segment will be significant. Customers have begun to opt for skincare products that are free of synthetic chemicals. Moreover, skin care products with additional features and multiple functions, such as specialized anti-aging skin care products and skin cleansing products, are gaining popularity among customers. Such factors will have a positive impact on the segment during the forecast period.

share growth by the segment will be significant. Customers have begun to opt for skincare products that are free of synthetic chemicals. Moreover, skin care products with additional features and multiple functions, such as specialized anti-aging skin care products and skin cleansing products, are gaining popularity among customers. Such factors will have a positive impact on the segment during the forecast period. APAC is estimated to account for 54% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. This prominent growth is mainly attributed to the growing awareness of the benefits of using beauty and personal care products among customers and the rising introduction and consumption of premium beauty and personal care products. In addition, the rising disposable income of people, increasing urbanization, and the growing e-commerce market will drive the demand for beauty and personal care products in APAC during the forecast period.

Beauty and personal care products market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

What are the key data covered in this Beauty and personal care products market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the beauty and personal care products equipment market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the beauty and personal care products equipment market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the beauty and personal care products equipment market industry across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of beauty and personal care products equipment market vendors

The beauty and personal care market size is expected to increase by USD 5.28 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.5%. This report extensively covers market segmentations by Africa by product (skincare, hair care, color cosmetics, fragrances, and others), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography ( South Africa , Kenya , Egypt (Arab Republic of Egypt ), Nigeria , and Rest of Africa ).

size is expected to increase by USD 5.28 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.5%. This report extensively covers market segmentations by by product (skincare, hair care, color cosmetics, fragrances, and others), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography ( , , (Arab Republic of ), , and Rest of ). The online beauty and personal care products market size is expected to increase by USD 51.79 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 14.93%. This report extensively covers music market segmentation by product (skincare products, hair care products, color cosmetics, fragrances, and others) and geography (APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa ).

Beauty and personal care products Market Scope

Report Coverage Details Page number 165 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.06% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 57.45 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 4.11 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 54% Key countries US, China, India, Japan, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AMOREPACIFIC Group Inc., Avon Products, Beiersdorf AG, Edgewell Personal Care Co., Helios Lifestyle Pvt Ltd., LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Oriflame Holding AG, Revlon Inc., Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., VI JOHN GROUP, CHANEL Ltd., Coty Inc., Johnson and Johnson, Kao Corp., LOreal SA, Natura and Co Holding SA, The Procter and Gamble Co., and Unilever PLC Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global beauty and personal care products market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Product

6.3 Skincare products - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Haircare products - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Color cosmetics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 Fragrances - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.8 Market opportunity by Product

7 Market Segmentation by Channel

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Channel

7.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Market opportunity by Channel

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Avon Products

12.4 Beiersdorf AG

12.5 Coty Inc.

12.6 Edgewell Personal Care Co.

12.7 Johnson and Johnson

12.8 Kao Corp.

12.9 LOreal SA

12.10 LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE

12.11 Natura and Co Holding SA

12.12 Oriflame Holding AG

12.13 Revlon Inc.

12.14 Shiseido Co. Ltd.

12.15 The Estee Lauder Co. Inc.

12.16 The Procter and Gamble Co.

12.17 Unilever PLC

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

