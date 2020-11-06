Beauty and Skincare Trends in 2020: Consumer Insights and Overlooked Opportunities
Nov 06, 2020, 06:15 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Beauty and Skincare Trend Report 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report looks at the latest trends in beauty & skincare, including emerging formats and ingredients, cosmetics, body care, hair care, and much more.
The beauty and skincare space has been rapidly evolving, with the rise of social media opening up dialogues around beauty products and skincare to a new community of consumers. As a result, beauty and skincare products are no longer seen as simple beautification tools. Instead, these products are now considered items to be experimented with by today's consumer, with many seeing skincare and beauty as a hobby rather than a daily necessity. This hobbyist approach has created new approaches to products in this space, as consumers continue to cultivate product expertise that informs their purchasing decisions.
Regions Covered:
- Canada
- United States
- South America
- Europe
Key Topics Covered:
1. Report Summary - Beauty & Skincare Trend Report 2020
- Megatrend Overview
2. Consumer Insights - Overlooked Opportunities
- Sun Serum
- Suction Facials
- Beauty Health
- Temperature Care
- Freeze Dried Care
- Cosmetic Algae
- Reusable Care
- Kiwi Care
3. Specific Examples - Relevant Ideas & Case Studies
- Simplified One-Step Skincare
- Blue Light-Blocking Skincare
- Skin-Boosting Bubbly Cleanser
- Everyday Skincare Masks
- Protective Moisturizing Mists
- Powder-to-Foam Exfoliants
- Purifying BHA Toners
- Overnight Watermelon Face Masks
- Icelandic Moss-Infused Hair Products
- Celery-Based Skincare
- Water-Activated Cleansing Powders
- Turmeric-Powered Skincare Collections
- Melatonin-Infused Solid Serums
- Stress Relief Night Creams
- Cooling Cheek Tints
- Microbiome-Balancing Highlighters
- Exfoliating Lip Tints
- Semi-Permanent Brow Gels
- Machine-Washable Makeup Sponges
- Cooling Rubber Masks
- Spray-On Face Masks
- Energizing Two-Minute Facials
- Sanitizing Hand Creams
- Peel-Off Body Masks
- Self-Heating Body Balms4-
- Nut-Based Body Exfoliators
- Rinse-Free Hair Cleansing Foams
- Clarifying Scalp Serums
- Gender-Neutral Clean Haircare
- CO2-Powered Deep-Clean Shampoos
- SkincareBased Hair Products
- Customizing Hair Color Boosters
- Customized Men's Hair Colors
- Water-to-Foam Shampoos
4. Appendix
- Special Features and Definitions
Companies Mentioned
- Farmacy
- Indeed Labs
- Neutrogena
- Point68
- Sand & Sky
- Trader Joe's
- Tropic
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/31oa4g
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets