Beauty and The Teeth's Dr. Diana Tadros Named Best Dentist in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Diana Tadros of Beauty and the Teeth Dental has been named The Best Dentist in Fort Lauderdale 2020 by Fort Lauderdale magazine. The periodical sourced thousands of votes from online users to formulate this year's top providers and services from restauranteurs to cosmetic surgeons.

Dr. Diana Tadros was recognized as a top 40 dentist under the age of 40 for her outstanding work as a dentist in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Dr. Tadros is known as one of the nation's best cosmetic dentists for her work with digital technology to achieve a minimally invasive result.

Among her positive patient reviews, Dr. Tadros is among the most well-qualified and well-credentialed cosmetic dentist in the greater Fort Lauderdale area. This has been confirmed with her recent accreditation by the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry (AACD), which Dr. Tadros received after completing two examinations and submitting cases of real patients with work that met the board's high standards for quality.

Dr. Tadros, Fort Lauderdale dentist, has been committed to advancing the care her patients receive since deciding to pursue dentistry. Having attained a fellowship with the Academy of General Dentistry as well as with the International Congress of Oral Implantologists, Dr. Tadros further sought to increase her skills and accolades with the addition of becoming board-certified by the AACD. She has completed over 750 hours of advanced training outside of her requirements through dental school and beyond to ensure the highest-quality service for people seeking dental implants or who require implant replacements.

Beauty and the Teeth is a full-service dental group providing general, restorative, and cosmetic dentistry to patients of all ages and dental concerns. They utilize the latest 3D scanning technology and digital CAD applications to customize dental implants in-house to significantly cut down on wait times from outsourced dental implant fabricators. Their approach has always focused on giving patients the quality and comfortable treatment they deserve, whether addressing superficial problems such as veneers and gum contouring or requiring more substantial dental treatment.

