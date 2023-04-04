Beauty and Wellness Brand Auria, Announces Launch Into U.S. Market

Delivering skin and self-care with a highly effective and simple-to-use device & formulas, Auria brings the professional, results-driven spa experience to the comfort of home

NEW YORK, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Beauty and wellness brand, Auria, has officially launched with a line of powerful, professional-grade skin care products that deliver transformative moments that can fit into your existing routine.

Auria's mission is to bring out self-confidence and the inner beauty of others. Understanding the power of skin care and beauty routines as an essential form of self-care, Auria was developed to influence mindful regimens that ultimately result in healthy, glowing skin.

"If we have learned anything over the last few years, it's that it is essential for each of us to put self-care first," says President, Machel Devin. "Creating daily rituals that can be integrated seamlessly into the lives of our customers and are beneficial for their body, mind and skin is our priority. That inspired us to bring to market an innovative skin care device that rejuvenates skin with the same efficacy as a professional treatment - all from the comfort and convenience of home. Paired with our gentle and effective skin care collection, Auria product experiences are thoughtful, flexible, and simple to adopt."

A brand that builds confidence in knowing what to do and how often, Auria's product offerings include the Vita Trio, a powerful, portable, three-in-one skin care treatment device, as well as three treatment-enhancing serums - Renew, Brighten and Refine. Using an innovative smart tip detection technology, the Vita Trio enables single-button operation and seamless switching between the three treatment modes: microdermabrasion, kinetic toning and pore extraction.

Microdermabrasion: Deeply exfoliates to remove dead skin cells, revealing smoother, brighter skin. Experience improved product absorption in addition to your smooth-to-the-touch skin. Benefits include smoothing of fine lines and wrinkles, reduced signs of aging, and a smooth texture.

Kinetic toning: Uses isometric compression combined with low frequency vibrations to gently stimulate and tone skin, plus increase circulation for an enhanced, youthful complexion. Benefits include newly radiant skin tone and texture.

Pore extraction: Vita's pore extraction treatment uses the power of suction to remove dirt, oil, and dead skin cells to help prevent breakouts. Benefits include minimized pores and the removal of pore-clogging impurities.

Auria's products can be found online at www.auriabeauty.com ranging from $29 to $249. For more information, follow the brand at @myauriabeauty on Instagram and TikTok .

About Auria:

Auria is a beauty and wellness brand prioritizing self-care and its impact on overall wellness. We bring effective, simple-to-use, and enjoyable DIY spa experiences home, so people can enjoy me time anytime—no appointment necessary. Our product experiences are thoughtful, flexible, and simple—featuring full routines so you're confident in knowing what to do when. Whether you have a few minutes or an entire evening, Auria helps you feel and look your best with our self-care and skin health solutions.

