Beauty Barrage Announces Hiring of Heather Forcari, VP of Learning and Development

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Jan. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Beauty Barrage is pleased to announce and welcome Heather Forcari as Vice President of Learning & Development. Heather will be responsible for the leadership of the Beauty Barrage Education team, creating customized educational solutions by developing new content, guidelines, training platforms and growth opportunities aimed at helping our brand-partners succeed at retail.

Heather has an extensive career within the beauty industry with 25 years of experience as a leader for top brands like Clinique to her most recent role at L'Oreal for the Clarisonic brand, where she spent 6 years driving education. Forcari developed and delivered hundreds of high-impact educational programs across the United States, implemented the first-ever eLearning initiative for Clarisonic U.S., and received the 2017 Spirit Award and a peer recognition award, recognizing her dedication to advancing the brand.

Beauty Barrage Founder and CEO, Sonia Summers said, "I'm so excited to have Heather join our team to help elevate our dedication to education that has been a cornerstone of our success. We have always prided ourselves on our commitment to training our team and have had tremendous growth over the last 5 years as a result of this focus. With Heather on board, I look forward to raising the bar by continuing to disrupt the stagnant beauty sales model at retail and deliver the highest quality experiential education that produces consumer and retailer loyalty."

Beauty Barrage is the leading solution for driving beauty brand revenue at retail by providing superior in-store sales and education through a dedicated team of micro-influencers that build customer loyalty for clients including L'Oreal, COTY, and Guthy Renker.

